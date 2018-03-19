Stonebwoy's wife, Dr. Louisa Ansong is giving us awesome style goals with her white dress trends.
Dr. Louisa Ansong, wife of Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, is a style influencer who has a bold fashion sense. While some female celebrities shy away from making public appearances in white apparels, the Bhimnation Queen, Mrs. Satekla is confidently giving us white dress style goals.
The stylish mother-of-one tries to keep low profile but each time she step out with her award-winning husband, Louisa turn heads with her fashion trends.
She shows off her silhouette figure, accessories, hairstyle and flawless makeup in a classic way that trends on social media for days sometimes weeks.
Check out her white dress trends below:
