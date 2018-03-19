news

In today’s world, there are no fashion rules. We love celebrities for their fashion risk-taking.

Dr. Louisa Ansong, wife of Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, is a style influencer who has a bold fashion sense. While some female celebrities shy away from making public appearances in white apparels, the Bhimnation Queen, Mrs. Satekla is confidently giving us white dress style goals.

The stylish mother-of-one tries to keep low profile but each time she step out with her award-winning husband, Louisa turn heads with her fashion trends.

READ ALSO:This photo of Stonebwoy and Dr. Louisa’s daughter is so adorable

She shows off her silhouette figure, accessories, hairstyle and flawless makeup in a classic way that trends on social media for days sometimes weeks.

Check out her white dress trends below:

1. After engagement

2. Wedding dress

READ ALSO:Stonebwoy’s wife is giving us the best mom goals and perfect style tips

3. After white wedding

4. Pregnancy announcement

5. Stonebwoy's birthday

READ ALSO: See what celebrities wore to Stonebwoy’s birthday party