Stonebwoy's wife looked gorgeous in white dress


Stonebwoy's wife, Dr. Louisa Ansong is giving us awesome style goals with her white dress trends.

  • Published:
Lovely wife of Stonebwoy, Dr. Louisa Ansong play

Lovely wife of Stonebwoy, Dr. Louisa Ansong
In today’s world, there are no fashion rules. We love celebrities for their fashion risk-taking.

Dr. Louisa Ansong, wife of Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy,  is a style influencer who has a bold fashion sense. While some female celebrities shy away from making public appearances in white apparels, the Bhimnation Queen, Mrs. Satekla is confidently giving us white dress style goals.

The stylish mother-of-one tries to keep low profile but each time she step out with her award-winning husband, Louisa turn heads with her fashion trends.

She shows off her silhouette figure, accessories, hairstyle and flawless makeup in a classic way that trends on social media for days sometimes weeks.

Check out her white dress trends below:

  • 1. After engagement

Dr.Louisa Ansong play

Dr.Louisa Ansong

 

  • 2. Wedding dress

Couple's first dance, Louisa and Stonebwoy play

Couple's first dance, Louisa and Stonebwoy

  • 3. After white wedding

Stonebwoy and Louisa play

Stonebwoy and Louisa

  • 4. Pregnancy announcement

Stonebwoy and heavily pregnant Louisa play

Stonebwoy and heavily pregnant Louisa

  • 5. Stonebwoy's birthday

Dr. Louisa and CEO, Think Mahogany. play

Dr. Louisa and CEO, Think Mahogany.

  • 6. Catherine-Jidula's christening

Stonebwoy and Dr. Louisa play

Stonebwoy and Dr. Louisa

Stonebwoy and Dr. Louisa Ansong play

Stonebwoy and Dr. Louisa Ansong

 

