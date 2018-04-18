24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards red-carpet is one of awards season’s most fun arena. Instead of fitted blazers and tuxedos, these stylish men push the envelope a bit with their 'Agbada' African style.

Agbada is one of the names for a flowing wide-sleeved robe worn by men in much of West Africa, and to a lesser extent in North Africa, related to the dashiki suit. It is rocked by many to church, weddings and so on.

Here are your male celebrities who wore ‘Agbada’ to the 2018 VGMA brought to you by Pulse.com.gh.

1. Kwasi Kyei Darkwah

2. Magnom

#vgma2018 [#emo#8J+TuA==## @twinsdntbeg] A post shared by Badman Magnom (@magnombeats) on Apr 15, 2018 at 10:59am PDT

3. John Dumelo

A post shared by John Dumelo (@johndumelo1) on Apr 16, 2018 at 6:04am PDT

4. Angel Town

5. Sammy Forson