These male celebrities wore ‘Agbada’ to the 2018 VGMA


Pulse Fashion These male celebrities wore ‘Agbada’ to the 2018 VGMA and we loved it

Some male celebrities came in this African style and it showed black excellence at its best.

These male celebrities wore ‘Agbada’ to the 2018 VGMA and we loved it. play

KKD, John Dumelo, Magnom
The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards red-carpet is one of awards season’s most fun arena. Instead of fitted blazers and tuxedos, these stylish men push the envelope a bit with their 'Agbada' African style.

Agbada is one of the names for a flowing wide-sleeved robe worn by men in much of West Africa, and to a lesser extent in North Africa, related to the dashiki suit. It is rocked by many to church, weddings and so on.

Here are your male celebrities who wore ‘Agbada’ to the 2018 VGMA brought to you by Pulse.com.gh.

1. Kwasi Kyei Darkwah

"I love learning, unlearning & relearning To love, write, design, create & explore This pattern will always be part of my yearning As I rise with gratitude each morn Through the seasons I empty part of my glass So I can improve and fill it with more Of what's aligned with who I have become Keeping only the valued in store I look at all with curiosity and hope Sympathise with those who rob or whore And the irritating who lie or hate to cope God's mercy and grace to restore I speak with calm like a soothing balm And listen to the whisper and roar I reserve my counsel for those who demand it Not drop it like foliage in fall I look beyond the looks of folk To see character, pure or sore I listen beyond words of young & old For only truth; hearsay no more This periodic renewal of contents of my glass Is such a breeze; sets my soul at ease I praise God for family, industry, class Contentment, fulfilment and peace" -HRB KKD. #life #truth #poetry #wisdom #hisroyalblackness #king #cultured #literacyrich #dapper #gentleman #kkdwisewords #vodafone #Ghana #music #awards #vgma #media #arts #culture #tourism #blessed #thankful

A post shared by His Royal Blackness (@hisroyalblacknesskkd) on

 

2. Magnom

#vgma2018 [#emo#8J+TuA==## @twinsdntbeg]

A post shared by Badman Magnom (@magnombeats) on

 

3. John Dumelo

A post shared by John Dumelo (@johndumelo1) on

 

4. Angel Town

 

5. Sammy Forson

#vgma2018 #emo#77iP## : @twinsdntbeg Outfit: @mystory.gh : @tom_abor

A post shared by Sammy Forson (@sammyforson) on

