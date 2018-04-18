news

Micro-blogging website, Twitter, couldn’t help but create lots of conversations on the sneakers the budding Afrobeat artist, King Promise wore to perform at the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

However, the singer was not the only person who rocked sneakers to the 2018 VGMA’s. There were other industry persons that scored their look with fancy sneakers.

These celebrities sparked much life to the sneaker culture and brought some level of formality to this fashion item.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 6 celebrities who wore sneakers on the red carpet.

1. Kofi Kinata

2. Kalybos

3. Prince David Osei

5. DJ Breezy

6. O Gee