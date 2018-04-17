Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Meet your best dressed male celebrities at the 2018 VGMA


The male celebrities stole the show this year than the ladies at the 2018 VGMA.

  • Published:
The glamorous event which happened on Saturday, April 14 at the Accra International Conference witnessed some very interesting sense of fashion on the red carpet especially by the male celebrities and the fashion review panel of Pulse.com.gh have spoken.

The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards red-carpet is one of awards season’s most fun arena. Instead of basic tuxes, stylish men push the envelope a bit. The suits are colorful, the shirts are printed, and the shoes are studded. Here are the best-dressed dudes of the music industry’s big night.

Here are your best 10 best male dressed celebrities at the event.

1. Kwasi Kyei Darkwah (K.K.D)

2. Toosweet Annan

3. Kidi

4.Daniel Kojo (Kojo)

5. Kinata

6.  Magnom

7. Dblack

8. Harrold Amenya

9. John Dumelo

10.  Stonebwoy

