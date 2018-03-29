news

President Akufo-Addo, who was known for his corporate style; suits and tie, has developed a new love for African prints and is making waves with his new shirts.

Since H.E Akufo-Addo took over as a president of this country, he has taken a liking to wearing African prints shirts also known as Ntoma.

This is in sharp contrast to his conservative British suit style with a white handkerchief usually tucked into his sleeves and have grown on Ghanaians.

In the spirit of change and patriotism, he has been spotted at several public functions, durbars and even meetings with foreign dignitaries in his office wearing the wax textiles which is dear to the hearts of Ghanaians as a whole.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 7 times Nana Addo rocked African prints like no other president

