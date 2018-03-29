Rebecca Addo wishes husband a lovely birthday

The President of Ghana, Nana Akuffo Addo is a year older today
Ghana’s president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo turned 74 today, March 29 and perhaps, the most important person in his life, his wife, Rebecca Akufo-Addo was one of the fastest fingers to pen him a simple birthday wish on social media.
The first lady in an Instagram post made her admiration for her husband’s bespoke qualities known. She wrote: “Happy birthday my dear Monsieur” and attached a red rose emoji which is mostly used to signify love.
READ ALSO:President Akufo-Addo turns 74 years today
Mrs. Akufo-Addo has been by her husband’s side through thick and thin for close to 3 decades and continues to inspire young couples on the need to stay true to themselves and those they love.
The president, born William Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo on 29 March 1944, is the 5th President of the 4th Republic. He took office on January 7, 2017.