Rebecca Addo wishes husband a lovely birthday

Thousands of well-wishers joined the First Lady to wish Nana Addo a happy birthday in the comments.

Ghana’s president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo turned 74 today, March 29 and perhaps, the most important person in his life, his wife, Rebecca Akufo-Addo was one of the fastest fingers to pen him a simple birthday wish on social media.

The first lady in an Instagram post made her admiration for her husband’s bespoke qualities known. She wrote: “Happy birthday my dear Monsieur” and attached a red rose emoji which is mostly used to signify love.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo has been by her husband’s side through thick and thin for close to 3 decades and continues to inspire young couples on the need to stay true to themselves and those they love.

The president, born William Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo on 29 March 1944, is the 5th President of the 4th Republic. He took office on January 7, 2017.