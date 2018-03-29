Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Rebecca Addo wishes husband a lovely birthday


Nana Addo's Birthday Rebecca Addo wishes husband a lovely birthday

The President of Ghana, Nana Akuffo Addo is a year older today

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Rebecca Addo wishes husband a lovely birthday play

Rebecca Addo wishes husband a lovely birthday

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Thousands of well-wishers joined the First Lady to wish Nana Addo a happy birthday in the comments.

Ghana’s president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo turned 74 today, March 29 and perhaps, the most important person in his life, his wife, Rebecca Akufo-Addo was one of the fastest fingers to pen him a simple birthday wish on social media.

The first lady in an Instagram post made her admiration for her husband’s bespoke qualities known. She wrote: “Happy birthday my dear Monsieur” and attached a red rose emoji which is mostly used to signify love.

Happy birthday my dear Monsieur.

A post shared by Rebecca Akufo-Addo (@rakufoaddo) on

 

READ ALSO:President Akufo-Addo turns 74 years today

Mrs. Akufo-Addo has been by her husband’s side through thick and thin for close to 3 decades and continues to inspire young couples on the need to stay true to themselves and those they love.

Rebecca Addo wishes husband a lovely birthday play

Rebecca Addo wishes husband a lovely birthday

 

The president, born William Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo on 29 March 1944, is the 5th President of the 4th Republic. He took office on January 7, 2017.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Cassper Nyovest: "I am used to jabs from Shatta Wale fans" - says rapper Cassper Nyovest "I am used to jabs from Shatta Wale fans" - says rapper
Wutah: Music group on the verge of collapsing for the second time? Wutah Music group on the verge of collapsing for the second time?
Shatta Vs Bhim: Shatta Wale challenges Stonebwoy to one-on-one battle Shatta Vs Bhim Shatta Wale challenges Stonebwoy to one-on-one battle
Victoria Lebenee: Has actress found a new lover? Victoria Lebenee Has actress found a new lover?
Sarkodie: Ghanaian rapper challenges Davido to a jollof rice cooking competition Sarkodie Ghanaian rapper challenges Davido to a jollof rice cooking competition
Stonebwoy: Prophet warns Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy Prophet warns Dancehall artiste

Recommended Videos

Lydia Forson Writes: Why Can't We Criticise NPP As Vehemently As We Did to The NDC? Lydia Forson Writes Why Can't We Criticise NPP As Vehemently As We Did to The NDC?
Bukom Banku: The Way Stars Are Dying In Accidents, I Fear Because I Am A Star Bukom Banku The Way Stars Are Dying In Accidents, I Fear Because I Am A Star
Ebony's Funeral: Sonnie Badu Is Also My Spiritual Son - Dr. Lawrence Tetteh Ebony's Funeral Sonnie Badu Is Also My Spiritual Son - Dr. Lawrence Tetteh



Top Articles

1 Ebony's Death Top 9 donors and how much they donated at Ebony’s funeralbullet
2 Photos 10 heartbreaking moments from Ebony Reigns' funeralbullet
3 Sarkodie Ghanaian rapper challenges Davido to a jollof rice cooking...bullet
4 Photos Ebony Reigns' funeral underway; see first photosbullet
5 Stonebwoy Prophet warns Dancehall artistebullet
6 Shatta Movement ‘I’ve been receiving threat messages’ – Shatta...bullet
7 Diamond Pub & Grill Has Shatta Michy's pub business collapsed?bullet
8 Love Birds Ebony's mother hints at reuniting with husbandbullet
9 Victoria Lebenee Has actress found a new lover?bullet
10 RIP Ebony Funeral: I’ve spent more than anybody –...bullet

Related Articles

Cassper Nyovest "I am used to jabs from Shatta Wale fans" - says rapper
Wutah Music group on the verge of collapsing for the second time?
Shatta Vs Bhim Shatta Wale challenges Stonebwoy to one-on-one battle
Sarkodie Ghanaian rapper challenges Davido to a jollof rice cooking competition
Victoria Lebenee Has actress found a new lover?
Stonebwoy Prophet warns Dancehall artiste
Photos Banky W shows off new mansion on birthday
Shatta Movement ‘I’ve been receiving threat messages’ – Shatta Wale reveals
Ebony's Death Top 9 donors and how much they donated at Ebony’s funeral
Cassper Nyovest "I am used to jabs from Shatta Wale fans" - says rapper

Top Videos

1 Video Afia Schwarzenegger goes partially naked on Ebony's birthdaybullet
2 Ghana Music Ebony Reigns look-alike shows up on the Internetbullet
3 Must Watch Unreleased gospel video of Ebony surfaces onlinebullet
4 Video Eye witness gives account on Ebony's deathbullet
5 Video Counselor Lutterodt apologizes to Yvonne Nelsonbullet
6 Birthdays Sulley Muntari throws a surprise birthday party for...bullet
7 Video Ebony’s spirit will haunt anybody extorting money in...bullet
8 Countryman Songobullet
9 Video Shatta Wale's mother and Shatta Mothers pray for...bullet
10 Video Sista Afia, Efia Odo And Fella Makafui ‘Clash’...bullet

Celebrities

Photos Banky W shows off new mansion on birthday
Banky.W Adesua Etomi celebrates husband
Birthday boy, Big Sean with power couple, Jay Z and Beyonce
Big Sean Jay Z attends singer's arcade themed birthday party with wife, Beyonce (Photos)
Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale Dancehall artiste turns pastor in his latest video