Ghanaian actress, Benedicta Gafah just posted a photo of herself in a one-piece swimwear and social media users are insanely in love with her photo.

The Zylofon signee flaunted her killer curves in the beautiful apparel and we just can’t stop staring at her.

Benedicta Gafah posed seductively, showed off ample cleavage and her spotless derriere. The brunette beauty also got wet while wearing a bunch of gold necklaces and matching earrings.

While the views behind her are breathtaking, we love her hairstyle and makeup too.

