Check out our top 5 celebrity styles of the week

news

It’s finally Friday fashion friends, and we are here to kick-start your weekend with a roundup of the best celebrity Instagram styles.

Just a few days into the new month and trailblazing women have taken their fashion game to the next level.

The 2018 Vodafone Ghana music awards was a hub for glamour looks and as fashion lovers, we are super excited to see our female celebrities give us fabulous and vibrant looks after weeks and month of preparing for their red carpet looks.

READ ALSO: Top 5 popular Ghanaian celebrity stylist

Take a look at how these celebrities showed off their style below:

1. Yvonne Nelson

New mother and actress is glowing in this African print trench coat and her formfitting black dress.

2. Juliet Ibrahim

Actress and Philantropist, Juliet Ibrahim welcomes the weekend in a stunning white dress.

READ ALSO:Moesha Boduong shows off perfect small waist in new photos

3. Lydia Forson

Let's be honest, Lydia Forson can pull off basically anything.

4. Nana Ama Mcbrown

Nana Ama Mcbrown is a style icon and we love everything she wears.

5. Jessica Williams

Jessica Williams is an angel on set and off it too.