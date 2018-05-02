Moesha Boduong shows off perfect small waist in new photos

news

Ghanaian actress, Moesha Boduong has shared some sizzling photos on Instagram that has left our jaws dropping.

This is the perfect comeback photoshoot for Moesha after her infamous interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour.

She has made quite an impression this morning, May 2, 2018, with her form-fitting apparel while flaunting her more skin.

Moesha allowed her favorite features to take center stage as she flaunted her killer cleavage in a black crop top while she posed flirtatiously in black trousers.

The style influencer is always noted for choosing a simple yet sophisticated hairstyle to match her looks. Her makeup added glamour to her looks, every stroke was applied with care and style to achieve this elaborate face beat.

