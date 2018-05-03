Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Top 5 popular Ghanaian celebrity stylist


Meet the fashion consultants behind your favorite celebrity look.

  • Published:
Life in the limelight is not as easy as perceived especially in making appearances to events with all the camera lights and fans chant. Truth is, stylists are the ones that work the magic on our favorite celebrity appearances we love.

To many of us, we only witness the jaw-dropping moments of our favorite celebrities and how effortless they make their choice of clothes seem the very instance they pop out to greet fans.

Truth is, that whole flawless look “ten times out of nine” is mostly the responsibility of their stylist. They are the ones that work on designer pieces to birth forth style.

Pulse.com.gh brings to light the personalities that make our celebrities stun with their flawless look in no particular order

1. Empress Jamila

She set the pace last year when all three celebrities she styled emerged the top three best dressed from last year’s VGMA. Victoria Michaels, Nana Akua Addo and her number one client she always loves to work with, Joselyn Dumas.

 2. Kelvincent (Style God)

A two-time glitz style award winning stylist, the style god indeed. It is staggering seeing men take over this sphere where women seemingly run.

3. Afua Rida

She has created a rich image for her work with her blog and her style notebook. Afua is not only limited to styling but brand influencing a well.

5. Jason Boateng

If you never knew who Jason Boateng is, then you are about to get startled in the next second.

Mister here has worked on Rihanna, Toni Braxton, Serayah… need I continue??

