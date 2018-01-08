Bhim Nation :  10 photos which prove Stonebwoy is more stylish than Shatta Wale

The president of the Bhim Nation is not just a great musician his style is on point. We cannot say same for Shatta Wale
READ ALSO: Pulse Style: Zylofon Media's fashion icon, Sima Brew sizzles in her apparel as she gets unveiled
With his simple yetdaringstyle Stonebwoyputsverylittleeffortwhenitcomesto styleyet he makes a markwith his looks.
As the CEO of Burniton Music Group he has an image to uphold in terms of looking dapper yet like all young entrepreneurs Stonebwoy opts for the simple classic style which require minimum effort but speaks volumes.
READ ALSO: Pulse List: The most stylish female politicians of 2017
These 10 looks is proof of style which is simple yet exquisite and a trait many celebrities do not have.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.