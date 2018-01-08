Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Bhim Nation :  10 photos which prove Stonebwoy is more stylish than Shatta Wale


The president of the Bhim Nation is not just a great musician his style is on point. We cannot say same for Shatta Wale

SSSSSS.jpg play
Ghanaian Afropop and Dancehall artiste Livingstone Etse Satekla known by his stage name as Stonebwoy has created for himself a fashion niche which is exclusive to himself only.

With his simple yetdaringstyle Stonebwoyputsverylittleeffortwhenitcomesto styleyet he makes a markwith his looks.

As the CEO of Burniton Music Group he has an image to uphold in terms of looking dapper yet like all young entrepreneurs Stonebwoy opts for the simple classic style which require minimum effort but speaks volumes.

These 10 looks is proof of style which is simple yet exquisite and a trait many celebrities do not have.

1. 

SS.jpg play

2. 

SSSSS.jpg play

3. 

SSSSSS.jpg play

4. 

SSSSSSSSS.jpg play

5.

S.jpg play

6. 

SSSSSSS.jpg play

7. 

SSS.jpg play

8. 

SSSSSSSSSS.jpg play

9. 

SSSS.jpg play

10. 

F.jpg play
