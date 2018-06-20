Fella Makafui stuns in red and black amidst wine shop brouhaha

news

Popular Ghanaian actress, Fella Makafui has been in the news lately due to her wine shop saga but it looks like that is not enough to stop her from making her usual stunning fashion statements and these photos certify it all.

It started with the news of her East Legon shop being shut down by an angry boyfriend. Then later the news spread like wildfire again that the angry boyfriend had released an ‘adult’ video to shame Fella which her management came out to debunk.

Well, the one thing we are so sure about is her appearance game – ‘classic’ as always. Fella shared some beautiful photos of herself in a street style look on social media and it flawless. She rocked a red turtleneck top on a black knee –ripped jeans.

Fella cranked her stylish appearance with a slim cat-eye dark lense. The shades even got the attention of Tobi, 2nd runner-up of Big Brother Nigeria fame comment praise over her look. The off-white converse used couldn’t have been any better.