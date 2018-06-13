news

The dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has been serving us with some dashing street style fashion lately and it’s totally worth talking about it.

Before, the dancehall king uses to be trolled by some fashion lovers and observers for his relatively low appearance game considering the caliber of artiste he is; with his numerous musical accolades releasing countless singles in a year.

READ ALSO:Sarkodie looks very ‘Forbes’ in these photos with his dapper style

Shatta Wale has worn our hearts with his recent style inspiration as he continues to splash images on his social media pages. Critics definitely would be tongue-tied by now by the dancehall artiste latest fashion appearances.

Clearly, the dancehall king has cranked his fashion sense up a notch and it’s totally laudable. His new street style fashion photos are entirely classy. He looks like he is ready to be on the cover of Debonair Afrik magazine.