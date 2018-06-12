Sarkodie looks very ‘Forbes’ in these photos with his dapper style

news

Hate him or love him, no other Ghanaian artiste does the suit fashion as classic as Sarkodie does. His debonair look in these photos proves it all.

I bet naysayers would now understans why Musician Michael Owusu Addo, known by his stage name Sarkodie is the only Ghanaian to be named in Forbes’ 30 under 30 list for the creative arts sector in Africa. His style alone is enough reflection of his 'pocket'.

Sarkodie took to Instagram to share photos in a specially bespoke set of corporate style and it is entirely rich. The Ghanaian rapper earns high marks for recent appearances collaborating with the revered Bespoke brand, Brommon.

He rocked the royal blue check suit jacket with matching pants in a smart way. The regular fit single breasted was worn over an ethereal white shirt with a wine flying tie to complete the look.

Sarkodie looks very accomplished in these fashionable photos. He knows his style as much as he knows his lyrics.