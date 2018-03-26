Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

5 rules to follow when wearing a suit


5 rules to follow when wearing a suit

These fashion rules help you look even better by showing you how to put it all together.

rules to follow when wearing a suit

5 rules to follow when wearing a suit

(Victoria Michaels and Prince IB)
Embrace the following pointers and you'll never have a bad day again. Satisfaction guaranteed!

Nothing is sharper than a finely tailored suit. It evokes a certain kind of confidence and I think that is the most important part of a gentleman’s wardrobe. There are certain rules guys should follow when wearing a suit. While you may already know some of them, chances are others will surprise you.

Pulse.com.gh brings you rules to follow when wearing a suit

Rule 1 – Wear a full suit

play
 

If you are going to wear a suit, make sure it’s a full suit and a combination of a suit jacket and a pair of trousers. They may be the same color, but the texture and shade can vary dramatically and anyone in the know will be able to tell the difference. Suit trousers always wear out faster than the jacket, so when purchasing a suit, it is always a wise investment to buy an additional pair of trousers.

Rule 2 – It must fit

rules to follow when wearing a suit play

fitted suit

(Bromon)
 

The fitting is crucial when it comes to suits. The shoulder of your blazer should be the same length as your shoulder and not bigger. Also, when you button your blazer, it should not be tight or loose.

Rule 3 - Select a color that suits you

play
 

You do not have to buy a black one. There are so many colors to select from, so choose a color that suits you. If you are confused, try navy blue or charcoal.

Rule 4 - Cuffs of your blazer should show half an inch of your shirt cuffs

play
 

The blazer you wear should reveal around half an inch of your shirt cuffs. You can alter the blazer if you are buying a readymade one.

Rule 5- Your shoes should complement the color of your suit

rules to follow when wearing a suit play

5 rules to follow when wearing a suit

(Bromon)
 

There is a certain amount of mixing and matching that can be done with this, but certain combinations should never be put together. For example, brown shoes should never be worn with a black suit, and black shoes should never be worn with a brown suit.

