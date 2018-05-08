Meet your best-dressed celebrities at the 2018 Met Gala

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

news

The highly-anticipated Met Gala took place last night and celebrities did not disappoint with their red carpet outfits.

The theme was selected to pay tribute to the masterworks of religious art in the museum through the medium of fashion.

In keeping with the theme was selected to pay tribute to the masterworks of religious art in the museum through the medium of fashion, our best-dressed celebrities embraced the night's overall theme in unexpected ways. Here, our top picks from the Met Gala 2018 on a Monday night.

READ ALSO:These female celebrities are setting the pace for the fringe trend

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

READ ALSO: 6 Ghanaian musicians that seriously need a fashion makeover

8.

9.

10.