Fringed clothing is the new fashion trend in Ghana and top style influencers including Nana Ama Mcbrown and Berla Mundi are donning it in the simplest yet sophisticated manner ever.

According to the oldies, it was a popular trend for folks in the 70s and they usually went to disco looking stunning in their fringe style.

The fashion industry has evolved over the past years and so are their designs. The swingy trend is back in a more stylish fun and creative way as we see celebrities wearing on the red carpet and other official events.

Fringe is the way to go and here is how some celebrities styled theirs.

1. Nana Ama Mcbrown

2. Berla Mundi

3. Moesha Boduong

4. Fella Makafui

5. Victoria Michaels