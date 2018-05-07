Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

These female celebrities are setting the pace for the fringe trend


Check out how to step up your fashion game with the hottest fringe trend.

Fringed clothing is the new fashion trend in Ghana and top style influencers including Nana Ama Mcbrown and Berla Mundi are donning it in the simplest yet sophisticated manner ever.

According to the oldies, it was a popular trend for folks in the 70s and they usually went to disco looking stunning in their fringe style.

The fashion industry has evolved over the past years and so are their designs.  The swingy trend is back in a more stylish fun and creative way as we see celebrities wearing on the red carpet and other official events.

Fringe is the way to go and here is how some celebrities styled theirs.

  • 1. Nana Ama Mcbrown

Nana Ama Mcbrown play

Nana Ama Mcbrown

Nana Ama Mcbrown play

Nana Ama Mcbrown

  • 2. Berla Mundi

Berla Mundi play

Berla Mundi

Berla Mundi play

Berla Mundi

 

  • 3. Moesha Boduong

Moesha Boduong play

Moesha Boduong

Moesha Boduong play

Moesha Boduong

 

  • 4. Fella Makafui

Fella Makafui play

Fella Makafui

Fella Makafui play

Fella Makafui

 

5. Victoria Michaels

Victoria Michaels play

Victoria Michaels

Victoria Michaels play

Victoria Michaels
