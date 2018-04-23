Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Nana Akua Addo stole the show at the GWA with her outfit


Pulse Fashion Nana Akua Addo stole the show at the Ghana Women of the year award with her outfit

Bow down slayers, the style queen reminded us of her reign in the fashion spheres again.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nana Akua Addo stole the show at the Ghana Women of the year award with her outfit play

Nana Akua Addo

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghanaian fashion icon extraordinaire, Nana Akua Addo aka ‘Gh ish girl’ proved to us she still holds onto her impeccable style qualities at the 2018 Ghana Women Awards powered by Glitz Africa.

The 3rd edition of the Ghana Women Awards took place over the weekend at the Labadi Beach hotel had the ‘fashion choncho’, Nana Akua Addo make her usual mind-blowing appearance and of course she scored an eleven over ten with her stunning outfit.

Nana Akua Addo went with the theme of the event which was centered on celebrating women of excellence. She came in dressed like the African queen she is.

READ ALSO:How Glitz Africa failed to honor a fashion icon at the 2018 Ghana Women Awards

Nana Akua Addo stole the show at the Ghana Women of the year award with her outfit play

Nana Akua Addo

 

The fashionista wore a stunning gown by the internationally renowned designer from the Philippines, Leo Amodal which is believed to have cost her a lot but of course, the Gh Ish girl never settles for less.

It was elaborate on shoulder black gown with some sparkling details across the it. The body-hugging costume also had a flawless base with its relatively long trail.

READ ALSO:See what your favorite female celebrities wore to the 2018 Ghana Woman Awards

Nana Akua Addo stole the show at the Ghana Women of the year award with her outfit play

Nana Akua Addo

 

She smartly styled the breathtaking gown with an African headgear referred to as ‘Gele’. Her subtle makeup, less accessory and the artwork around her wrist usually done on Muslim brides and referred to as ‘Lele’ also cranked her look up a notch.

Though we couldn’t get shots of the style gem on the red carpet, we were fortunate to have some top-notch photos of her via her Instagram page in what clearly looks like pre appearance photo-shoot.

Have a first look of the commercial of the outfit Nana Akua Addo bought from Philippines designer

@leoalmodal this Dress is simple gorgeous

A post shared by Nana Akua Addo. (@nanaakuaaddo) on

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Heartbreaking: How Glitz Africa failed to honor a fashion icon at the 2018 Ghana Women Awards Heartbreaking How Glitz Africa failed to honor a fashion icon at the 2018 Ghana Women Awards
Pulse Fashion: See what your favorite female celebrities wore to the 2018 Ghana Woman Awards Pulse Fashion See what your favorite female celebrities wore to the 2018 Ghana Woman Awards
Pulse Fashion: 6 dresses from the 2018 VGMA you can wear to the club Pulse Fashion 6 dresses from the 2018 VGMA you can wear to the club
Relationship Tips: 5 signs he wants to marry you Relationship Tips 5 signs he wants to marry you
Pulse Fashion: Here are 7 stunning Kente inspiration for brides-to-be Pulse Fashion Here are 7 stunning Kente inspiration for brides-to-be
Pulse Fashion: 6 fashion items every lady should have in her closet Pulse Fashion 6 fashion items every lady should have in her closet

Recommended Videos

Virgil Abloh: Louis Vuitton Names Ghanaian As Its New Men’s Wear Designer Virgil Abloh Louis Vuitton Names Ghanaian As Its New Men’s Wear Designer
Independence Day: Samira Bawumia Slays On Independence Day In Fashion Style Independence Day Samira Bawumia Slays On Independence Day In Fashion Style
Check This Out: 7 Ghanaian Brides Who Look Radiant In Natural Hairstyle Check This Out 7 Ghanaian Brides Who Look Radiant In Natural Hairstyle



Top Articles

1 Wardrobe Failure Meet your 10 worst dressed celebrities at the 2018 VGMAbullet
2 Pulse Fashion Meet your 10 best dressed female celebrities at the 2018...bullet
3 Pulse Fashion See what your favorite female celebrities wore to the...bullet
4 Pulse Fashion Stonebwoy and wife were the best-dressed celebrity...bullet
5 Heartbreaking How Glitz Africa failed to honor a fashion icon at...bullet
6 Red Carpet Kings Meet your best dressed male celebrities at...bullet
7 Pulse Fashion Forget about King Promise’s 'oversized...bullet
8 Pulse Fashion 6 fashion items every lady should have in...bullet
9 Pulse Food Here are 6 beautiful looks from the VGMA for...bullet
10 Pulse Fashion You have to see what Kubolor wore to...bullet

Related Articles

Heartbreaking How Glitz Africa failed to honor a fashion icon at the 2018 Ghana Women Awards
Pulse Fashion See what your favorite female celebrities wore to the 2018 Ghana Woman Awards
Pulse Fashion 6 dresses from the 2018 VGMA you can wear to the club
Relationship Tips 5 signs he wants to marry you
Pulse Fashion Here are 7 stunning Kente inspiration for brides-to-be
Pulse Fashion 6 fashion items every lady should have in her closet
Adubea Jensen Meet Ghanaian Designer making luxury handmade accessories out of tiny beads
Pulse Fashion Forget about King Promise’s 'oversized sneakers', here are 6 male celebs who looked perfect in sneakers at the VGMA
Pulse Fashion These male celebrities wore ‘Agbada’ to the 2018 VGMA and we loved it
Heartbreaking How Glitz Africa failed to honor a fashion icon at the 2018 Ghana Women Awards

Top Videos

1 Fashion Times Moesha has broken the internet with her African print wearsbullet
2 Fashion Tips 5 fashion mistakes every man must desist from in 2018bullet
3 Pulse List Top 10 most stylish female celebrities of 2017bullet
4 Pulse list Top 5 best male dressed Ghanaian celebs of 2017bullet
5 Pulse List Best dressed Ghanaian couples for 2017bullet
6 Pulse List 7 most stylish female celebrities of 2017bullet

Fashion

Adubea Jensen handbags
Adubea Jensen Meet Ghanaian Designer making luxury handmade accessories out of tiny beads
These male celebrities wore ‘Agbada’ to the 2018 VGMA and we loved it.
Pulse Fashion These male celebrities wore ‘Agbada’ to the 2018 VGMA and we loved it
Berla Mundi
Pulse Fashion Check out 8 celebrities who looked elegant in red gowns at VGMA
5 stylish female celebrities who were absent at the 2018 VGMA
Slay Queens 5 stylish female celebrities who were absent at the 2018 VGMA