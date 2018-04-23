news

Ghanaian fashion icon extraordinaire, Nana Akua Addo aka ‘Gh ish girl’ proved to us she still holds onto her impeccable style qualities at the 2018 Ghana Women Awards powered by Glitz Africa.

The 3rd edition of the Ghana Women Awards took place over the weekend at the Labadi Beach hotel had the ‘fashion choncho’, Nana Akua Addo make her usual mind-blowing appearance and of course she scored an eleven over ten with her stunning outfit.

Nana Akua Addo went with the theme of the event which was centered on celebrating women of excellence. She came in dressed like the African queen she is.

READ ALSO:How Glitz Africa failed to honor a fashion icon at the 2018 Ghana Women Awards

The fashionista wore a stunning gown by the internationally renowned designer from the Philippines, Leo Amodal which is believed to have cost her a lot but of course, the Gh Ish girl never settles for less.

It was elaborate on shoulder black gown with some sparkling details across the it. The body-hugging costume also had a flawless base with its relatively long trail.

READ ALSO:See what your favorite female celebrities wore to the 2018 Ghana Woman Awards

She smartly styled the breathtaking gown with an African headgear referred to as ‘Gele’. Her subtle makeup, less accessory and the artwork around her wrist usually done on Muslim brides and referred to as ‘Lele’ also cranked her look up a notch.

Though we couldn’t get shots of the style gem on the red carpet, we were fortunate to have some top-notch photos of her via her Instagram page in what clearly looks like pre appearance photo-shoot.

Have a first look of the commercial of the outfit Nana Akua Addo bought from Philippines designer