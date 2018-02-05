Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Mrs Obinim doesn't look like your everyday gospel musician


Photo Obinim's wife shares lovely photo at the Eiffel Tower in Paris

Okyeso Nyame hitmaker, Florence Obinim is a silent slayer and she never disappoints with her bold fashion choices.

  • Published:
Florence Obinim play

Florence Obinim
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Gospel musician, Florence Obinim is in the news again. This time the lovely wife of Prophet Obinim has caused a stir on social media with a photo of her posing near the Eiffel Tower, Paris.

 

Okyeso Nyame hitmaker is a silent slayer and she never disappoints with her bold fashion choices. Mrs. Obinim dressed down stylishly in a sleeveless long top paired with trousers and white sneakers.

READ ALSO: Meet the beautiful family of Zylofon CEO, Mr. Appiah Mensah

Florence Obinim play

Florence Obinim

 

Who said the wife of a prophet can’t opt for daring hairstyles? Florence’s extremely long braids were perfect match for her vibrant look.

READ ALSO: You have to see Berla Mundi's wedding gown, its stunning!

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Photos: Meet the beautiful family of Zylofon CEO, Mr. Appiah Mensah Photos Meet the beautiful family of Zylofon CEO, Mr. Appiah Mensah
Pulse Fashion: Hajia 4real shows off her killer curves in see through dress Pulse Fashion Hajia 4real shows off her killer curves in see through dress
Life Beyond 40: Nana Ama McBrown is the ultimate goal as she slays in black dress Life Beyond 40 Nana Ama McBrown is the ultimate goal as she slays in black dress
Pulse Fashion: You have to see Berla Mundi's wedding gown, its stunning! Pulse Fashion You have to see Berla Mundi's wedding gown, its stunning!
Fashion: Ghana sisters blending style, tradition for Muslim women Fashion Ghana sisters blending style, tradition for Muslim women
Fashion: Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Samira Bawumia approach politics with style Fashion Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Samira Bawumia approach politics with style

Recommended Videos

Fashion Tips: 5 fashion mistakes every man must desist from in 2018 Fashion Tips 5 fashion mistakes every man must desist from in 2018
Pulse List: 7 most stylish female celebrities of 2017 Pulse List 7 most stylish female celebrities of 2017
Pulse list: Top 5 best male dressed Ghanaian celebs of 2017 Pulse list Top 5 best male dressed Ghanaian celebs of 2017



Top Articles

1 Just Beautiful These are photos of Kwame Despite’s wife like you’ve...bullet
2 Pulse Fashion You have to see Berla Mundi's wedding gown, its stunning!bullet
3 Life Beyond 40 Nana Ama McBrown is the ultimate goal as she slays in...bullet
4 Pulse Fashion 6 things you should never wear to workbullet
5 Pulse Fashion Moesha Boduong wishes you all happy new month the...bullet
6 Pulse Style Nana Ama Mcbrown's bridal look is breathtakingbullet
7 Photos Christable Ekeh shares sexy pictures of herself in...bullet
8 Pulse Fashion How Black members of Congress stunned in...bullet
9 Pulse Fashion Hajia 4real shows off her killer curves in...bullet
10 Photo Obinim's wife shares lovely photo at the Eiffel...bullet

Related Articles

Pulse Fashion Hajia 4real shows off her killer curves in see through dress
Photos Christable Ekeh shares sexy pictures of herself in floral bikini
Pulse Fashion How Black members of Congress stunned in Kente at Trump’s State of the union address
Pulse Style Nana Ama Mcbrown's bridal look is breathtaking
Black Excellence How Hollywood dazzled in African themed prints at Black Panther premiere
Pulse Fashion You have to see Berla Mundi's wedding gown, its stunning!
Fashion Ghana sisters blending style, tradition for Muslim women
Photos Meet the beautiful family of Zylofon CEO, Mr. Appiah Mensah

Top Videos

1 Pulse List Best dressed Ghanaian couples for 2017bullet
2 Pulse List Top 10 most stylish female celebrities of 2017bullet
3 Fashion Times Moesha has broken the internet with her African print...bullet
4 Fashion Tips 10 fascinator inspiration for every fashionable ladybullet
5 Pulse List 7 most stylish female celebrities of 2017bullet
6 Fashion Tips 5 fashion mistakes every man must desist from in 2018bullet
7 Pulse list Top 5 best male dressed Ghanaian celebs of 2017bullet

Fashion

PICTURE.jpg
Pulse Style C.E.O of Zylofon Media and Shatta Stuns in Corporate style
How Hollywood dazzled in African themed prints at Black Panther premiere
Black Excellence How Hollywood dazzled in African themed prints at Black Panther premiere
Fella Makafui
Pulse Fashion Fella Makafui shares sizzling photos of herself in yellow dress
The Grammys 2018 The best dressed men at the prestigious music awards