news

Gospel musician, Florence Obinim is in the news again. This time the lovely wife of Prophet Obinim has caused a stir on social media with a photo of her posing near the Eiffel Tower, Paris.

A post shared by Florence Obinim Ministries (@florence_obinim_ministries) on Jan 22, 2016 at 10:44am PST

Okyeso Nyame hitmaker is a silent slayer and she never disappoints with her bold fashion choices. Mrs. Obinim dressed down stylishly in a sleeveless long top paired with trousers and white sneakers.

READ ALSO: Meet the beautiful family of Zylofon CEO, Mr. Appiah Mensah

Who said the wife of a prophet can’t opt for daring hairstyles? Florence’s extremely long braids were perfect match for her vibrant look.

READ ALSO: You have to see Berla Mundi's wedding gown, its stunning!