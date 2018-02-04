Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Berla  Mundi brought the life out of the bridal collection


Puse Fashion You have to see Berla Mundi's wedding gown, its stunning!

Here comes the bride all dressed in white and none can compare to her beautiful sight.

berla.jpg play  Berla Mundi's Wedding gown, its stunning!  (Sima Brew)
See who just served us the perfect bridal inspiration, yes, its Ghana’s screen goddess, Berla Mundi. She looks   totally  ethereal.

Berla  Mundi brought the life out of Sima’s latest Brew bridal collection and its entirely breath taking. The elaborate detailing on the bridal dress which is made of lace should be every cool chic’s inspiration.

berla 4.jpg play Berla Mundi's Wedding gown, its stunning!  (Sima Brew)

The body- hugging nature of the turtle neck gown flashes the ample physique through the dress. Another stunning quality of the costume is its mid-point; from the neck are down to the base which is made of nude lace fabric that brings some contrast in the look.

 

berla 2.jpg play  Berla Mundi's Wedding gown, its stunning!  (sima BREW)

The part that catches the eyes more is the raffles the bridal train comes with. Berla’s make up and her hair also cranked the style game up a notch. This wedding dress couldn’t have been any better.

berla.jpg play You have to see Berla Mundi's Wedding gown, its stunning!  (SIMA BREW)

BERLA 5.jpg play Sima Brew Wedding gown, its stunning!  (Sima Brew)

Sima Brew is one of Ghana’s celebrated designers and stylist. Been in the game for quite a while, she has worked with the second lady of Ghana, Samira Bawumia, Selly Galley, Zynell Zuh and Becca. She recently got signed unto Ghana’s giant creative house, Zylofon Media.

