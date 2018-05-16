Nana Akufo-Addo and British top model Noami Campbell pose in photos

news

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the President of Ghana have been seen in photos with much excitement on his face as he poses with British top model Noami Campbell.

Noami Campbell recently took to social media to share her pictures with Nana Akufo Addo with caption “Lovely to meet you @ Nana Akufo-Addo PRESIDENT OF GHANA”. The last time pictures of Naomi Campbell surfaced with an African president was with President Buhari of Nigeria.

This was taken during the president’s brief vacation in London. A special dinner in honor of Ghana’s president, Nana Akuffo-Addo was organized and saw Several top UK celebrities, including rapper Stormzy, Edward Enniful, Afua Hirsch, and the subject matter, model Naomi Campbell (Model extraordinaire).