Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Nana Akufo-Addo and British top model Noami Campbell pose in photos


Pulse Fashion Nana Akufo-Addo pose in photos with British top model Noami Campbell

Both the president of Ghana and renowned fashion model looked priceless in the pictures.

  • Published:
Nana Akufo-Addo pose in photos with British top model Noami Campbell play

Nana Akufo-Addo pose in photos with British top model Noami Campbell
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the President of Ghana have been seen in photos with much excitement on his face as he poses with British top model Noami Campbell.

Noami Campbell recently took to social media to share her pictures with Nana Akufo Addo with caption “Lovely to meet you @ Nana Akufo-Addo PRESIDENT OF GHANA”. The last time pictures of Naomi Campbell surfaced with an African president was with President Buhari of Nigeria.

Lovely to meet you @ Nana Akufo-Addo @nakufoaddo PRESIDENT OF GHANA #NAOMIAFRICA

A post shared by Naomi Campbell (@iamnaomicampbell) on

 

READ ALSO:These Zylofon actors were among the worst dressed on the red carpet

This was taken during the president’s brief vacation in London. A special dinner in honor of Ghana’s president, Nana Akuffo-Addo was organized and saw Several top UK celebrities, including rapper Stormzy, Edward Enniful, Afua Hirsch, and the subject matter, model Naomi Campbell (Model extraordinaire).

Nana Akufo-Addo pose in photos with British top model Noami Campbell play

Nana Akufo-Addo pose in photos with British top model Noami Campbell
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pulse Fashion: James Gardiner takes men style to another level on his birthday Pulse Fashion James Gardiner takes men style to another level on his birthday
Pulse Fashion: Trendy Ghanaian celebrity bags that won't cost a month's rent Pulse Fashion Trendy Ghanaian celebrity bags that won't cost a month's rent
Pulse Fashion: All the times Benedicta Gafah Channeled Nana Akua Addo’s style on the red carpet Pulse Fashion All the times Benedicta Gafah Channeled Nana Akua Addo’s style on the red carpet
2018 Cannes Film Festival: These Zylofon actors were among the worst dressed on the red carpet 2018 Cannes Film Festival These Zylofon actors were among the worst dressed on the red carpet
Pulse Fashion: The trend of kente fashion among Ghanaian celebrity brides Pulse Fashion The trend of kente fashion among Ghanaian celebrity brides
Pulse Fashion: See what your favorite celebrities wore to John Dumelo’s wedding Pulse Fashion See what your favorite celebrities wore to John Dumelo’s wedding

Recommended Videos

Virgil Abloh: Louis Vuitton Names Ghanaian As Its New Men’s Wear Designer Virgil Abloh Louis Vuitton Names Ghanaian As Its New Men’s Wear Designer
Independence Day: Samira Bawumia Slays On Independence Day In Fashion Style Independence Day Samira Bawumia Slays On Independence Day In Fashion Style
Check This Out: 7 Ghanaian Brides Who Look Radiant In Natural Hairstyle Check This Out 7 Ghanaian Brides Who Look Radiant In Natural Hairstyle



Top Articles

1 2018 Cannes Film Festival These Zylofon actors were among the worst...bullet
2 Pulse Fashion Ghana’s Jackie Appiah vs Nigeria’s Chioma, who wore it...bullet
3 Pulse Fashion Meet the stylish girlfriend of John Dumelobullet
4 Pulse Fashion All the times Benedicta Gafah Channeled Nana Akua...bullet
5 Pulse Fashion See what your favorite celebrities wore to John...bullet
6 Pulse Fashion Zylofon’s fashion icon, Sima Brew shows major...bullet
7 Pulse Fashion Trendy Ghanaian celebrity bags that won't cost...bullet
8 Pulse Fashion You have to see what Kubolor wore to Ebony’s...bullet
9 Pulse Fashion The trend of kente fashion among Ghanaian...bullet
10 Pulse Fashion 6 Ghanaian musicians that seriously need...bullet

Related Articles

Pulse Fashion Trendy Ghanaian celebrity bags that won't cost a month's rent
Pulse Fashion The trend of kente fashion among Ghanaian celebrity brides
2018 Cannes Film Festival These Zylofon actors were among the worst dressed on the red carpet
Pulse Fashion See what your favorite celebrities wore to John Dumelo’s wedding
Pulse Fashion Meet the stylish girlfriend of John Dumelo
Pulse Fashion Zylofon’s fashion icon, Sima Brew shows major cleavage in see-through dress
Pulse Fashion Ghana’s Jackie Appiah vs Nigeria’s Chioma, who wore it better?
Who Wore It Better? Selly Galley Vs. Hollywood Actress Evan Rachel Wood
Take Me To Church! Meet your best-dressed celebrities at the 2018 Met Gala
Wardrobe Failure Meet your 10 worst dressed celebrities at the 2018 Met Gala

Top Videos

1 Pulse List Best dressed Ghanaian couples for 2017bullet
2 Fashion Times Moesha has broken the internet with her African print wearsbullet
3 Pulse List Top 10 most stylish female celebrities of 2017bullet
4 Fashion Tips 10 fascinator inspiration for every fashionable ladybullet
5 Pulse List 7 most stylish female celebrities of 2017bullet
6 Pulse list Top 5 best male dressed Ghanaian celebs of 2017bullet

Fashion

The OG avengers are so tight, they got matching tattoos
Guy Smarts The OG avengers are so tight, they got matching tattoos
Who Wore It Better? Selly Galley Vs. Hollywood Actress Evan Rachel Wood
Wardrobe Failure Meet your 10 worst dressed celebrities at the 2018 Met Gala
Take Me To Church! Meet your best-dressed celebrities at the 2018 Met Gala