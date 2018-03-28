Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Nana Ama Mcbrown and her husband are insanely stylish


5 times Nana Ama Mcbrown and her husband were just the perfect couple

Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama Mcbrown and her husband, Maxwell Mensah always look insanely stylish and we love their vibe.

Ghanaian actress and TV host, Nana Ama Mcbrown and her husband, Maxwell Mensah tied the knots last year November in a star-studded ceremony.

The lovely couple is among the Ghanaian celebrity couples we adore so much. They are always giving us couple goals and we can’t stay away from their Instagram.

Aside from their great personality and impeccable talents, Nana Ama Mcbrown and Maxwell are very fashionable; effortlessly stylish.

Occasionally, we wear matching apparels for public events always looking perfect and stunning.

They have never disappointed us with their fashion choices. They consistently beat their own fashion records and we are left breathless.

Unlike other celebrity couples, all official photos from their big day were published in the 10th edition of the fastest growing magazine in the country currently – Atitiriw Magazine.

Check out other photos below:

