Prince Harry and Markle Meghan have been sighted beautifully designed on some of our African designed fabric making rounds on the market.

The much talked about royal wedding between British monarch Prince Harry and former Hollywood actress, Meghan Markle has become the a worldwide conversations on May 19, 2018 when they eventually became man and wife.

According to a report seen on Mynewsgh.com, some African fabric makers have designed a fabric with the picture of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle printed in them and have released it on the market for people to patronize.

The African-designed fabric is seen in a curry and violet color with circular designs with ‘Congratulations Meghan and Markle’ around their photos.