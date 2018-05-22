Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

The royal wedding African- designed fabric hits Ghanaian market


The royal wedding African- designed fabric hits Ghanaian market

Our very own textile industries have decided to cash in on the union of Prince Harry and Markle Meghan.

Prince Harry and Markle Meghan have been sighted beautifully designed on some of our African designed fabric making rounds on the market.

The much talked about royal wedding between British monarch Prince Harry and former Hollywood actress, Meghan Markle has become the a worldwide conversations on May 19, 2018 when they eventually became man and wife.

READ ALSO:The trend of kente fashion among Ghanaian celebrity brides

According to a report seen on Mynewsgh.com, some African fabric makers have designed a fabric with the picture of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle printed in them and have released it on the market for people to patronize.

The African-designed fabric is seen in a curry and violet color with circular designs with ‘Congratulations Meghan and Markle’ around their photos.

