The trend of kente fashion among Ghanaian celebrity brides


Brides-to-be can bookmark this article for style inspiration.

Gifty Mawunya Nkornu play

Gifty Mawunya Nkornu
We all love weddings. It is a beautiful sight to watch a couple profess their love for their each other in the presence of family and close friends.

There are five things that make a perfect wedding; decor, food, venue, bride and groom’s apparels and the photography.

Men’s fashion options are limited especially when it comes to formal occasions such as weddings and red carpet moments.

Fashion lovers and wedding guests usually expect brides especially celebrity brides to give them flawless statements on their big day; an elegant look that will never go out of style.

For style inspiration, here are 5 celebrity brides who stunned on their wedding day.

  • 1. Dr. Louisa Ansong

Stonebwoy and Dr. Louisa Ansong play

Stonebwoy and Dr. Louisa Ansong

 

  • 2. Mrs. Debrah

Ameyaw Debrah and his lovely wife play

Ameyaw Debrah and his lovely wife

  • 3. Martekor

Martekor, wife of Frederick Nuamah play

Martekor, wife of Frederick Nuamah

  • 4. Nana Ama Mcbrown

Nana Ama Mcbrown play

Nana Ama Mcbrown

  • 5. Gifty Mawunya Nkornu

John Dumelo and  Gifty Mawunya Nkornu play

John Dumelo and  Gifty Mawunya Nkornu

 

