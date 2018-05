news

One of Ghana’s finest bachelors, John Dumelo is allegedly set to marry his longtime girlfriend, Gifty Mawunya Nkornu this weekend in Ghana.

Dumelo, who actively campaigned for ex-President John Mahama and the NDC during the 2016 general elections have been linked with several women in the past.

Check out 5 stunning photos of the John Dumelo’s wife-to-be.