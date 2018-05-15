Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

5 foods you didn't know boosts your blood levels


Blood flow is improved through all forms of movement, along with certain foods and drinks in our diet.

Hemoglobin is an iron-rich protein present in red blood cells and is responsible for carrying oxygen throughout the body. It is necessary to maintain normal levels of hemoglobin in your blood for your body to function properly.

Blood count is very important to keep the body healthy and fit. Less blood count can lead to diseases such as anemia. If your blood count is low, you opt for medications but you should also have nutritious food which increases blood cells and flow in the body.


Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 foods that increases your blood count.

Green Leaves

Vegetables such as spinach, celery, broccoli, cabbage, turnip, cauliflower, kale, lettuce and sweet potatoes are healthy for the body. You control your weight gain and also improve blood count. Green leafy vegetables also keeps the digestive system active.

Oysters

Oysters are rich in zinc. Consuming zinc containing foods help in boosting the immune system and also increases the blood count.


Potatoes

Rich in vitamin A, consumption of potatoes helps in increasing the blood count. Also one should note that potatoes should be consumed in moderation, excess consumption can cause some other problem.


Watermelon

Watermelon not just helps in quenching your thirst but is also helps in increasing the blood count. Rich in iron, vitamin C, vitamin B, watermelon also helps in increasing the stamina.


 

