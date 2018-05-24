Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

5 Ghanaian local drinks to try


Say Cheers 5 Ghanaian local drinks that could replace your foreign beverages

Ghana has its own local beverages which are more nutritious than the imports.

Ghana, amongst many other things can boast of delicious local beverages aside Coca Cola, Fanta , and the beers most people like.

In Ghana, every tribe has its form of beverage, but the people of the North are well known for having different kinds of drinks that are often prepared from special grains and plants.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 local beverages you ought to try.

1. Pito

Samini on some Pito play

Samini on some Pito

 

Pito is an alcoholic beverage prepared from millet or sorghum. It can be argued as better than most of the foreign alcoholic beverages in the country because it is more nutritive even with no additives.

2. Brukina

play

 

This beverage is made from fresh milk, usually from cows, with some few nutritive ingredients added to it to make it more delicious better.

3.Sobolo

play

 

Sobolo a refreshing drink made from hibiscus leaves, however; it has certain medicinal powers. Sobolo may play a role in controlling blood pressure, although more research is required.

4.Asaana

play

 

This is made from crushed fermented corn and sugar. It is found almost every in Accra, especially in markets. It is sometimes mixed with milk for a more creamy taste.

5. Palm wine

play

 

Also popularly called 'Palmie', this is a sweet, nutritious drink derived from the palm tree. It is delicious when it's freshly tapped, but after a few days when it gets fermented, it acquires a slightly sour taste which indicates that there is the presence of alcohol.

