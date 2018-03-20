Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

5 healthy foods that would make you grow taller


Height Maximizer 5 healthy foods that would make you grow taller

These super-foods will help you in many ways, apart from increasing their height.

  • Published:
foods that will help you grow taller and stronger. play

foods that will help you grow taller and stronger.
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Here are the top 5 healthy foods that will help your kids grow taller and stronger.

Normally,height is determined by a gene. However, some studies found out that a number of external factors may affect the height. A range of products are introduced and sold in the market and they are advertised to increase height fast but most of them do not work effectively. It is important for you to know that the actual height is determined by gene, healthy diet and lifestyle.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 7 foods that will help you grow taller and stronger.

1. Carrots

foods that will help your kids grow taller and stronger. play

foods that will help your kids grow taller and stronger.
 

Carrots are rich in vitamin A which helps in the synthesis of proteins in the body. Raw carrots have the highest content of this vitamin so add them to salads or get your kids to drink fresh carrot juice daily. Watch them grow tall fast!

2. Yogurt

Image result for yogurt

Yogurt is a fantastic source of vitamin D and calcium which are both essential to a child’s growth in terms of height. If your kids are not fans of yogurt, get them to eat cheese instead as this too is rich in proteins, calcium and Vitamin D.

3. Egg

foods that will help you grow taller and stronger. play

foods that will help you grow taller and stronger.
 

The wonderful source of protein is the egg and especially egg whites. Taking egg in the morning with a glass of milk is highly beneficial for health as well as weight.  It is not easy to take the eggs safely with you outdoor but it is one of the foods that can be prepared very easily any time not only in the breakfast.

READ ALSO:5 Ghanaian foods you must eat for flawless glowing looks

4.Peas

Peas help in increasing the height. You must focus on the food that provides the instant vitality and very easy to carry. Along these lines, you can have the capacity to breathe in the clean oxygen that is useful for the body.

5. Spinach

foods that will help you grow taller and stronger. play

Height maximizer
 

Talking about the list of wonderful amazing foods that increase height fast and naturally, you should not ignore spinach. This is because that spinach is loaded with beneficial vitamins and many other essential nutrients that can boost the growth and development. If you want to be taller and healthier, you should add spinach and other green vegetables like broccoli in your diet.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pulse Food: How to fry goat meat Pulse Food How to fry goat meat
Pulse Food: How to prepare oxtail pepper soup Pulse Food How to prepare oxtail pepper soup
Pulse Food: How to prepare assorted beans stew Pulse Food How to prepare assorted beans stew
Pulse Food: The best way to make your Koose Pulse Food The best way to make your Koose
Pulse Foods: 5 brain-boosting foods that make you smarter Pulse Foods 5 brain-boosting foods that make you smarter
Pulse Food: How to prepare chocolate bread Pulse Food How to prepare chocolate bread

Recommended Videos

Food 101: You Definitely Need To Have A Bite Of Ghana's Nkate Cake Food 101 You Definitely Need To Have A Bite Of Ghana's Nkate Cake
Food 101: How To Prepare Cassava Dough Fufu And Okro Soup Food 101 How To Prepare Cassava Dough Fufu And Okro Soup
Food 101: How To Properly Prepare Ntsi Tsiin Food 101 How To Properly Prepare Ntsi Tsiin



Top Articles

1 Pulse Foods 5 brain-boosting foods that make you smarterbullet
2 Pulse Food How to prepare banana nut muffinsbullet
3 Pulse Food How to prepare light soup the Ghanaian waybullet
4 Pulse Food How to prepare chocolate breadbullet
5 Pulse Food How to prepare banku and okro stewbullet
6 Pulse Food How to prepare banku and okro stewbullet
7 Pulse Food Check out this 'Nkosua ne Meko' branding that has...bullet
8 Food Tips 7 common foods that help you lose weightbullet
9 Pulse Food How to prepare assorted beans stewbullet
10 DIY Recipes How to prepare Ghanaian vegetable stewbullet

Top Videos

1 Food 101 How To Prepare Fried Plantain And Beans Stew - Food 101bullet
2 Lifestyle 5 things Ghana brought to the worldbullet
3 Meet the Ghanaian private chef who is cooking for all the big names...bullet
4 Food 101 Kooko ne Kontomire abomu - Food 101bullet
5 Tourism This park has only large penis monumentsbullet
6 X'mas Ways to add flavour to your rice this Christmasbullet
7 Travel 5 reasons to visit Accrabullet
8 Travel reasons why you should visit Kumasibullet
9 Getaway Places in Ghana to spend the Christmas holidaysbullet

Food & Travel

Hot pepper sauce and boiled yam
Pulse Food How to prepare Ghanaian hot pepper sauce and boiled yam
Mashed plantain
Pulse Food How to prepare mashed plantain
How to make rock buns the Ghanaian way
Pulse Foods How to make rock buns the Ghanaian way
5 Ghanaian foods you must eat for flawless glowing looks
Pulse Foods 5 Ghanaian foods you must eat for flawless glowing looks