7 Ghanaian celebrities who love travelling

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

news

Life and living it. What would you do when you with all our money when you reach the celebrity status?

As they say, there is no place like home, Ghana is blessed with many beautiful tourist sites but sometimes, you just need to go on wild adventures, explore and have fun when you have a spare time.

There are a lot of interesting places in the world that we all wish to see and take selfies for posterity.

However, if you can't tour the world due to personal reasons, let’s see the world through the eyes of these famous celebrities who love travelling.

READ ALSO: 5 beautiful places in Ghana you can enjoy your honeymoon

John Dumelo

Jackie Appiah

READ ALSO:5 best lingerie ideas for your honeymoon

Juliet Ibrahim

La Parisienne... Birthday loading... #Pisces A post shared by Juliet Ibrahim (@julietibrahim) on Feb 20, 2018 at 7:56am PST

Prince David Osei

Moesha Boduong

A post shared by Moesha Babiinoti Boduong (@moeshaboduong) on Nov 22, 2017 at 7:16am PST

@queen_renee07 for the top A post shared by Moesha Babiinoti Boduong (@moeshaboduong) on Aug 28, 2017 at 11:57am PDT

READ ALSO: 9 ways to save money on your wedding expenses