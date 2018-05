news

Pancakes are made with flour which is full of carbohydrates. The body turns carbs into glucose which fuels the brain with energy keeping you active and smart all morning.

Pancakes are also a good source of minerals and vitamins. Adding fruits to your batter when making pancakes adds more nutrients to it. You can also opt to use whole wheat flour to make your pancakes healthier.

INGREDIENTS

200g All-purpose flour 4 large eggs 600ml full cream milk 50g granulated Sugar Pinch of salt Vegetable oil 100ml honey

INSTRUCTIONS