How make Pototo croquettes

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
2 tablespoons milk
Salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1/2 teaspoon chopped green onion
2 egg yolks, beaten
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
4 cups mashed potatoes
1 egg, beaten
Sifted dried bread crumbs
Vegetable oil
Add milk, salt, pepper, chopped onion, beaten egg yolks and flour to mashed potatoes.
Chill and then shape using an ice cream scoop.
Dip in the beaten egg, then roll through bread crumbs.
Fry each croquette in shallow oil until brown on all sides.