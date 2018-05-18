Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How make Pototo croquettes


Pulse Food How make Pototo croquettes

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published:
Pototo croquettes play

Pototo croquettes

(Irish Kidney Diet)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • Ingredients

2 tablespoons milk

Salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/2 teaspoon chopped green onion

2 egg yolks, beaten

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

4 cups mashed potatoes

1 egg, beaten

Sifted dried bread crumbs

Vegetable oil

  • READ ALSO

How to make cheese bread

How to make apple cake

How to prepare yam balls

  • Method

Add milk, salt, pepper, chopped onion, beaten egg yolks and flour to mashed potatoes.

Chill and then shape using an ice cream scoop.

Dip in the beaten egg, then roll through bread crumbs.

Fry each croquette in shallow oil until brown on all sides.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pulse Food: How to prepare Moi Moi this weekend Pulse Food How to prepare Moi Moi this weekend
Pulse Food: How to make chocolate banana smoothie Pulse Food How to make chocolate banana smoothie
Pulse Food: How to prepare Spaghetti jollof Pulse Food How to prepare Spaghetti jollof
Pulse Food: How to prepare Ghanaian vegetable stew Pulse Food How to prepare Ghanaian vegetable stew
Pulse Food: How to make cheese bread Pulse Food How to make cheese bread
Pulse Food: How to make apple cake Pulse Food How to make apple cake

Recommended Videos

Food 101: How to prepare the volta favourite Akple and Gboma stew Food 101 How to prepare the volta favourite Akple and Gboma stew
Food 101: How to prepare Yam and Kontomire stew Food 101 How to prepare Yam and Kontomire stew
Food 101: Here's how to make boiled potatoes with egusi stew Food 101 Here's how to make boiled potatoes with egusi stew



Top Articles

1 Pulse Food How to prepare Ghanaian boiled yam and garden egg stewbullet
2 Pulse Food Try this easy simple 'Gari foto' recipe for lunchbullet
3 Pulse Food How to prepare spicy abobi stew with okra soupbullet
4 Pulse Food How to prepare Spaghetti jollofbullet
5 Pulse Food 5 healthy spices you should be eatingbullet
6 Pulse Food How to prepare light soup the Ghanaian waybullet
7 Pulse Food 5 foods you didn't know boosts your blood levelsbullet
8 Pulse Food How to prepare Ghanaian vegetable stewbullet
9 Pulse Foods 5 brain-boosting foods that make you smarterbullet
10 Pulse Food How to prepare fish saucebullet

Related Articles

Pulse Food Try this easy simple 'Gari foto' recipe for lunch
Pulse Food How to prepare Spaghetti jollof
Pulse Food How to prepare 'zogale' in 6 easy steps
Pulse Food How to prepare spicy abobi stew with okra soup
Pulse Food 5 healthy spices you should be eating
Pulse Food How to prepare Ghanaian boiled yam and garden egg stew
Pulse Food How to make chocolate banana smoothie

Top Videos

1 Food 101 Kooko ne Kontomire abomu - Food 101bullet
2 Meet the Ghanaian private chef who is cooking for all the big names...bullet
3 Food 101 How To Prepare Fried Plantain And Beans Stew - Food 101bullet
4 Tourism This park has only large penis monumentsbullet
5 Getaway Places in Ghana to spend the Christmas holidaysbullet
6 Vacationing How to travel light for your Christmas vacationbullet
7 Wonderful Countries The 15 Best Countries in the Worldbullet
8 Travel reasons why you should visit Kumasibullet
9 Lifestyle 5 things Ghana brought to the worldbullet
10 Travel 5 reasons to visit Accrabullet

Food & Travel

How to prepare yam balls
Pulse Food How to prepare yam balls
Calamari
Pulse Food How to prepare calamari
Zogale
Pulse Food How to prepare 'zogale' in 6 easy steps
The 7 healthiest breakfast foods at trader joe's, according to nutritionists
Girl Smarts The 7 healthiest breakfast foods at Trader Joe's, according to nutritionists