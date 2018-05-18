How make Pototo croquettes

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ingredients

2 tablespoons milk

Salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/2 teaspoon chopped green onion

2 egg yolks, beaten

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

4 cups mashed potatoes

1 egg, beaten

Sifted dried bread crumbs

Vegetable oil

Method

Add milk, salt, pepper, chopped onion, beaten egg yolks and flour to mashed potatoes.

Chill and then shape using an ice cream scoop.

Dip in the beaten egg, then roll through bread crumbs.

Fry each croquette in shallow oil until brown on all sides.