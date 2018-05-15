Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How to prepare yam balls


Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

This is a popular Ghanaian snack. Yam balls it's very tasty, you could use ordinary potatoes instead of yam. They are traditionally made plain, but can be flavoured with vegetables, meat, fish or different spices, depending on your mood.

Ingredients

white yams

tablespoons finely chopped onions

teaspoon chopped fresh thyme

green chilli, finely chopped

tablespoon finely chopped sprin onion

crushed garlic

egg, beate

salt & freshly ground black pepper

seasoned flour, for dusting

oil, for shallow frying

Method

  1. Peel the yam, cut into pieces and boil in salted water for about 30 mins until tender. Drain and mash.
  2. Add the onion, tomatoes, thyme, chilli, spring onion, garlic, then stir in the egg and seasoning and mix well.
  3. Using a tablespoon, scoop a little of the mixture at a time and mould into balls.
  4. Heat a little oil in a large frying pan, roll the yam balls in the seasoned flour and fry for a few minutes until golden brown.
  5. Drain on kitchen paper and keep them warm while cooking the rest of the mixture.
