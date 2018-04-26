How to prepare chilli crab

news

Cooking Time

Preparation:30 minutes

Cook : 5 -10 minutes

Cooking Method

Stir-frying

Servings

4

Ingredients

1 whole cooked crab

2 tbsp olive oil

3 garlic cloves, very finely chopped

1 ginger, very finely chopped

3 red chillies, 2 very finely chopped, 1 sliced

4 tbsp tomato ketchup

2 tbsp soy sauce

Handful coriander leaves, roughly chopped

2 spring onions, sliced

READ ALSO:

Pulse Food How to make banana bread

Pulse Food How to make kale homemade pasta

Pulse Food How to prepare dried okro soup

Method

Remove the claws and shell of crabs. Then cut the body into four pieces and crack the claws and the legs.

Marinate the crab with onion, ginger, and seasonings. This will also help the sauce can get through to the meat.

Heat the oil in a large wok and sizzle the garlic, ginger and chopped chilies for 1 min or until fragrant.

Add the ketchup, soy, and 100ml water, and stir to combine.

Add the crab, turn up the heat and stir-fry for 3-5 mins.

Spice your food with the coriander, spring onions, and sliced chili.

Use tongs to arrange the crab on a serving dish, pour over the sauce from the pan and scatter over the remaining coriander, spring onions and sliced chili.

Serve with rice or fried yam.