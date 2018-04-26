Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How to prepare chilli crab


Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

Cooking  Time

Preparation:30 minutes

Cook : 5 -10 minutes

Cooking Method

Stir-frying

Servings

4

Ingredients

1 whole cooked crab

2 tbsp olive oil

3 garlic cloves, very finely chopped

1 ginger, very finely chopped

3 red chillies, 2 very finely chopped, 1 sliced

4 tbsp tomato ketchup

2 tbsp soy sauce

Handful coriander leaves, roughly chopped

2 spring onions, sliced

Method

Remove the claws and shell of crabs. Then cut the body into four pieces and crack the claws and the legs.

Marinate the crab with onion, ginger, and seasonings. This will also help the sauce can get through to the meat.

Heat the oil in a large wok and sizzle the garlic, ginger and chopped chilies for 1 min or until fragrant.

Add the ketchup, soy, and 100ml water, and stir to combine.

Add the crab, turn up the heat and stir-fry for 3-5 mins.

Spice your food with the coriander, spring onions, and sliced chili.

Use tongs to arrange the crab on a serving dish, pour over the sauce from the pan and scatter over the remaining coriander, spring onions and sliced chili.

Serve with rice or fried yam.

