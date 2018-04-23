How to make homemade kale pasta

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Make like an Italian grandma and create fresh pasta in your own kitchen.

Kale is great for aiding in digestion and elimination with its great fiber content. It’s also filled with so many nutrients, vitamins, folate and magnesium as well.

Recipe

How to prepare Kale pasta

Cooking Time

15 minutes

Servings

2

Ingredients

250g penne or other tubular pasta

4 tbsp olive oil

1 red chilli, finely sliced

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

4 anchovies, finely chopped

200g young kale, shredded

juice 1⁄2 lemon

50g parmesan, half finely grated, half shaved

METHOD

Boil the pasta according to instructions on packaging.

Heat half the oil in a wok under medium heat and then sizzle the chili, garlic, and anchovies.

Add the kale, then gently fry until tender, adding a drop of water if needed.

Drain the pasta, then add to the kale while stirring gently.

Add the rest of the olive oil, lemon juice, and grated Parmesan.

Serve scattered with the Parmesan shavings.