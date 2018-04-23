How to make homemade kale pasta

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
Recipe
How to prepare Kale pasta
Cooking Time
15 minutes
Servings
2
Ingredients
250g penne or other tubular pasta
4 tbsp olive oil
1 red chilli, finely sliced
2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
4 anchovies, finely chopped
200g young kale, shredded
juice 1⁄2 lemon
50g parmesan, half finely grated, half shaved
READ ALSO:
How to make a perfect sandwich
How to prepare dried okro soup
METHOD
Boil the pasta according to instructions on packaging.
Heat half the oil in a wok under medium heat and then sizzle the chili, garlic, and anchovies.
Add the kale, then gently fry until tender, adding a drop of water if needed.
Drain the pasta, then add to the kale while stirring gently.
Add the rest of the olive oil, lemon juice, and grated Parmesan.
Serve scattered with the Parmesan shavings.