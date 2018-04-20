Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How to make a perfect sandwich


Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  Published:
Material Needed
Sliced sandwich bread
Favorite condiments that you want on your sandwich
Favorite sandwich sliced meat
Favorite cheese
Lettuce
Tomatoes
Pickles
Knives (1 for slicing, and 1 for spreading condiments)
Plate
Paper towels

Method

1.Open your favorite condiment jar. Insert spreading knife into the jar and load the desired amount of condiment onto knife. Then spread condiment evenly onto one side of a sliced piece of bread.

2. Choose your favorite meat(s) and place onto one of the pieces of bread on the side with the condiment. Make sure to spread the meat in a way will go all the way to the edge of the bread. 

3. Place your desired amount of the cheese you have chosen on top of the meat. Make sure add enough cheese to cover the entire sandwich.

4. Place the desired toppings (sliced tomatoes, pickles, lettuce, etc.) on top of your cheese.

5. Place the second slice of bread with the condiment covered side down on top of your toppings.

6. If desired, slice sandwich into a shape that will make it easier to handle. Some common shapes are rectangles where you cut the sandwich down middle or triangles in which you cut the sandwich diagonally through the middle. You may also cut it into decorative shapes like stars or hearts if you are feeling imaginative.

