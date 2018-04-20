How to make a perfect sandwich

news

Material Needed

Sliced sandwich bread

Favorite condiments that you want on your sandwich

Favorite sandwich sliced meat

Favorite cheese

Lettuce

Tomatoes

Pickles

Knives (1 for slicing, and 1 for spreading condiments)

Plate

Paper towels

Method

1.Open your favorite condiment jar. Insert spreading knife into the jar and load the desired amount of condiment onto knife. Then spread condiment evenly onto one side of a sliced piece of bread.

2. Choose your favorite meat(s) and place onto one of the pieces of bread on the side with the condiment. Make sure to spread the meat in a way will go all the way to the edge of the bread.

3. Place your desired amount of the cheese you have chosen on top of the meat. Make sure add enough cheese to cover the entire sandwich.

4. Place the desired toppings (sliced tomatoes, pickles, lettuce, etc.) on top of your cheese.

5. Place the second slice of bread with the condiment covered side down on top of your toppings.

6. If desired, slice sandwich into a shape that will make it easier to handle. Some common shapes are rectangles where you cut the sandwich down middle or triangles in which you cut the sandwich diagonally through the middle. You may also cut it into decorative shapes like stars or hearts if you are feeling imaginative.