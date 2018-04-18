Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How to make candied bacon


Pulse Food How to make candied bacon

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Candied bacon play

Candied bacon

(Fionas food)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • Ingredients

1 pound thick cut bacon

1/3 cup maple syrup

1/2 cup brown sugar

  • READ ALSO

How to prepare mixed vegetable spaghetti

How to make stir-fried pumpkin leaves

How to make crispy pan-+fried bass

  • Method

Mix brown sugar, rice vinegar, maple syrup, and black pepper in a small bowl.

Place bacon slices on a cooling rack set over a baking sheet and brush both sides with brown sugar mixture.

Bake for about 10 minutes, flip the bacon and brush with mixture.

Bake for another 15 minutes or until it reaches the desired level of crispiness.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pulse Food: How to make fried bread Pulse Food How to make fried bread
Pulse Food: How to prepare pork balls Pulse Food How to prepare pork balls
Pulse Food: How to make beef shawarma Pulse Food How to make beef shawarma
Pulse Food: How to make yogurt at home Pulse Food How to make yogurt at home
Pulse Food: How to prepare garlic butter shrimp Pulse Food How to prepare garlic butter shrimp
Pulse Food: How to make coconut biscuit Pulse Food How to make coconut biscuit

Recommended Videos

Food 101: How To Prepare Aponkye Nkakra And Fante Dɔkono Food 101 How To Prepare Aponkye Nkakra And Fante Dɔkono
Food 101: How To Prepare Nkante-Konto Soup Food 101 How To Prepare Nkante-Konto Soup
Food 101: How To Properly Prepare Agbeli Kaklo Food 101 How To Properly Prepare Agbeli Kaklo



Top Articles

1 Pulse Food How to make yogurt at homebullet
2 Pulse Food How to prepare salad creambullet
3 Pulse Food How to prepare garlic butter shrimpbullet
4 Pulse Food How to make coconut biscuitbullet
5 Food Tips 7 common foods that help you lose weightbullet
6 Pulse Foods 5 brain-boosting foods that make you smarterbullet
7 Pulse Food How to make beef shawarmabullet
8 Pulse Food How to prepare fried rice the Ghanaian waybullet
9 Pulse Food How to prepare light soup the Ghanaian waybullet
10 Globetrotter 6 times Moesha Boduong showed off her...bullet

Related Articles

Pulse Food How to make beef shawarma
Wedding Tips Forget about fried rice, here are 7 local foods you serve at your wedding
Globetrotter 6 times Moesha Boduong showed off her travels to the world
Pulse Food 5 mistakes you might be making when preparing chicken
Pulse Food How to make beef samosa
Easter Recipes How to prepare 'Ebun ebunu' (Kontomire soup)
Pulse Food How to make stove popcorn
Pulse Food How to make yogurt at home

Top Videos

1 Tourism This park has only large penis monumentsbullet
2 Food 101 Kooko ne Kontomire abomu - Food 101bullet
3 Travel reasons why you should visit Kumasibullet

Food & Travel

Baguette sandwich
Pulse Food How make baguette sandwich
Tomato sauce with smoked catfish
Pulse Food How to prepare tomato sauce with smoked catfish
Mixed vegetable spaghetti
Pulse Food How to prepare mixed vegetable spaghetti
Pancakes
Pulse Food How to make delicious pancakes