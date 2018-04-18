How to make candied bacon

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
1 pound thick cut bacon
1/3 cup maple syrup
1/2 cup brown sugar
Mix brown sugar, rice vinegar, maple syrup, and black pepper in a small bowl.
Place bacon slices on a cooling rack set over a baking sheet and brush both sides with brown sugar mixture.
Bake for about 10 minutes, flip the bacon and brush with mixture.
Bake for another 15 minutes or until it reaches the desired level of crispiness.