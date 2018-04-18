How to make candied bacon

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

news

Ingredients

1 pound thick cut bacon

1/3 cup maple syrup

1/2 cup brown sugar

READ ALSO

How to prepare mixed vegetable spaghetti

How to make stir-fried pumpkin leaves

How to make crispy pan-+fried bass

Method

Mix brown sugar, rice vinegar, maple syrup, and black pepper in a small bowl.

Place bacon slices on a cooling rack set over a baking sheet and brush both sides with brown sugar mixture.

Bake for about 10 minutes, flip the bacon and brush with mixture.

Bake for another 15 minutes or until it reaches the desired level of crispiness.