How to prepare mixed vegetable spaghetti

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
1 package (16 ounces) spaghetti
2 tablespoons olive or vegetable oil
2 medium carrots, sliced (1/4 cup)
1 medium onion, diced (1/2 cup)
2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
3 medium tomatoes, cut into 1-inch pieces
1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil leaves
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
2/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese
Cook and drain spaghetti as directed on package.
Heat oil in a skillet over medium-high heat.
Cook carrots, onion and garlic in oil, stirring frequently until vegetables are crisp-tender.
Stir in remaining ingredients except for cheese; cook until hot. Serve vegetable mixture over spaghetti.
Sprinkle with cheese.