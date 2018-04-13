Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How to prepare mixed vegetable spaghetti


Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  Published:
Mixed vegetable spaghetti play

Mixed vegetable spaghetti

(Matsecooks)
  • Ingredients

1 package (16 ounces) spaghetti

2 tablespoons olive or vegetable oil

2 medium carrots, sliced (1/4 cup)

1 medium onion, diced (1/2 cup)

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

3 medium tomatoes, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil leaves

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

2/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese

  • Method

Cook and drain spaghetti as directed on package.

Heat oil in a skillet over medium-high heat.

Cook carrots, onion and garlic in oil, stirring frequently until vegetables are crisp-tender.

Stir in remaining ingredients except for cheese; cook until hot. Serve vegetable mixture over spaghetti.

Sprinkle with cheese.

