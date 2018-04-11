Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How to make mini breakfast pizza


How to make mini breakfast pizza

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published:
Mini breakfast pizza play

Mini breakfast pizza

(everydaydishes.com)
  • Ingredients

8 to 10 large eggs

3 tablespoons whole milk

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tablespoon butter

10 frozen bread dough dinner rolls, thawed

10 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

  • Method

In a bowl, beat the eggs. Add milk, salt, and pepper. Melt butter in a skillet; add the egg mixture.

Cook and stir over medium heat until the eggs are set. Remove from the heat and set aside.

Roll each dinner roll into a 5-in. circle.

Place on greased baking sheets. Spoon egg mixture evenly over crusts. Sprinkle with bacon and cheese. Bake at 350° for 15 minutes or until the cheese is melted.

