How to make mini breakfast pizza

Ingredients

8 to 10 large eggs

3 tablespoons whole milk

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tablespoon butter

10 frozen bread dough dinner rolls, thawed

10 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

Method

In a bowl, beat the eggs. Add milk, salt, and pepper. Melt butter in a skillet; add the egg mixture.

Cook and stir over medium heat until the eggs are set. Remove from the heat and set aside.

Roll each dinner roll into a 5-in. circle.

Place on greased baking sheets. Spoon egg mixture evenly over crusts. Sprinkle with bacon and cheese. Bake at 350° for 15 minutes or until the cheese is melted.