How to make mini breakfast pizza

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
8 to 10 large eggs
3 tablespoons whole milk
Salt and pepper to taste
1 tablespoon butter
10 frozen bread dough dinner rolls, thawed
10 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
In a bowl, beat the eggs. Add milk, salt, and pepper. Melt butter in a skillet; add the egg mixture.
Cook and stir over medium heat until the eggs are set. Remove from the heat and set aside.
Roll each dinner roll into a 5-in. circle.
Place on greased baking sheets. Spoon egg mixture evenly over crusts. Sprinkle with bacon and cheese. Bake at 350° for 15 minutes or until the cheese is melted.