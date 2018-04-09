Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How to make vegetable spring roll


Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

How to make vegetable spring roll
Vegetable springroll is originally a Chinese snack consisting of a pancake filled with vegetables and sometimes meat, rolled into a cylinder and deep-fried.

Ingredients
spring roll wrappers – available from a Chinese Supermarket
½ cabbage – sliced in very thin strips – as for coleslaw
2 large carrots – grated on the coarse side
a dash of say sauce
a few drops of sesame – optional
egg noodles – optional
toasted sesame seeds
about 100ml vegetable oil
1 egg white – beaten

Method
Heat some of the oil in a an and saute the vegetables on a very high heat. Add the soy and sesame oil of you are using, otherwise just salt will do. The vegetables must still have a crunch so do not overcook. Remove from the heat and allow to cool down and then add the toasted sesame seeds. Place the spring roll wrappers on a flat surface and brush the sides with the egg white. Spoon some of the vegetable mix onto the wrapper and fold the sides in and then roll up. Place on a baking sheet with fold side at the bottom. Repeat until you have used up all the vegetable mix. Brush the spring rolls with a little oil and bake  for 10 minutes or until the pastry has a golden color. Alternatively, place in the basket of the Air Fryer and bake at 200C for about 5-8 minutes. Serve piping hot with this Sweet and Sour Dipping Sauce.

