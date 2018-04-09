How to make vegetable spring roll

news

Vegetable springroll is originally a Chinese snack consisting of a pancake filled with vegetables and sometimes meat, rolled into a cylinder and deep-fried.

Ingredients

spring roll wrappers – available from a Chinese Supermarket

½ cabbage – sliced in very thin strips – as for coleslaw

2 large carrots – grated on the coarse side

a dash of say sauce

a few drops of sesame – optional

egg noodles – optional

toasted sesame seeds

about 100ml vegetable oil

1 egg white – beaten

READ ALSO:

How to prepare lasagna

How to make Soya Milk at home

5 mistakes you might be making when preparing chicken

Method

Heat some of the oil in a an and saute the vegetables on a very high heat. Add the soy and sesame oil of you are using, otherwise just salt will do. The vegetables must still have a crunch so do not overcook. Remove from the heat and allow to cool down and then add the toasted sesame seeds. Place the spring roll wrappers on a flat surface and brush the sides with the egg white. Spoon some of the vegetable mix onto the wrapper and fold the sides in and then roll up. Place on a baking sheet with fold side at the bottom. Repeat until you have used up all the vegetable mix. Brush the spring rolls with a little oil and bake for 10 minutes or until the pastry has a golden color. Alternatively, place in the basket of the Air Fryer and bake at 200C for about 5-8 minutes. Serve piping hot with this Sweet and Sour Dipping Sauce.