Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How to prepare lasagna


Pulse Food How to prepare lasagna

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published:
Lasagna play

Lasagna

(Nyonyo essentials)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • Ingredients

1 pack of sausage

1 pound lean ground beef

1/2 cup minced onion

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 can crushed tomatoes

2  cans canned tomato sauce

2 tablespoons white sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons dried basil leaves

1/2 teaspoon fennel seeds

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1 tablespoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

4 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

12 lasagna noodles

16 ounces ricotta cheese

1 egg

1/2 teaspoon salt

3/4 pound mozzarella cheese, sliced

3/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

  • READ ALSO

How to make banana bread

How to make vanilla cupcakes

How to grilled catfish at home the restaurant way

How to make beef samosa

  • Method

In an oven, cook sausage, ground beef, onion, and garlic over medium heat until well browned. Stir in crushed tomatoes, tomato paste, and water.

Season with sugar, basil, fennel seeds, Italian seasoning, 1 tablespoon salt, pepper, and 2 tablespoons parsley. Simmer, covered, for about 1 1/2 hours, stirring occasionally.

Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook lasagna noodles in boiling water for 8 to 10 minutes. Drain noodles, and rinse with cold water. In a mixing bowl, combine ricotta cheese with egg, remaining parsley, and 1/2 teaspoon salt.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

To assemble, spread 1 1/2 cups of meat sauce in the bottom of a 9x13 inch baking dish. Arrange 6 noodles lengthwise over meat sauce. Spread with one half of the ricotta cheese mixture. Top with a third of mozzarella cheese slices.

 Spoon 1 1/2 cups meat sauce over mozzarella, and sprinkle with 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese. Repeat layers, and top with remaining mozzarella and Parmesan cheese. Cover with foil: to prevent sticking, either spray foil with cooking spray or make sure the foil does not touch the cheese.

Bake in preheated oven for 25 minutes. Remove foil, and bake an additional 25 minutes. Cool for 15 minutes before serving.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pulse Food: How to make prawn tempura Pulse Food How to make prawn tempura
Pulse Food: How to prepare fried rice the Ghanaian way Pulse Food How to prepare fried rice the Ghanaian way
Pulse Food: How to make banana bread Pulse Food How to make banana bread
Pulse Food: How to make vanilla cupcakes Pulse Food How to make vanilla cupcakes
Pulse Food: How to grilled catfish at home the restaurant way Pulse Food How to grilled catfish at home the restaurant way
Pulse Food: How to make hot cross buns Pulse Food How to make hot cross buns

Recommended Videos

Food 101: How To Prepare Aponkye Nkakra And Fante Dɔkono Food 101 How To Prepare Aponkye Nkakra And Fante Dɔkono
Food 101: How To Prepare Nkante-Konto Soup Food 101 How To Prepare Nkante-Konto Soup
Food 101: How To Properly Prepare Agbeli Kaklo Food 101 How To Properly Prepare Agbeli Kaklo



Top Articles

1 Pulse Food How to prepare fried rice the Ghanaian waybullet
2 Pulse Food How to make banana breadbullet
3 Pulse Foods 5 brain-boosting foods that make you smarterbullet
4 Pulse Food How to prepare light soup the Ghanaian waybullet
5 Pulse Food How to prepare spinach stewbullet
6 Pulse Food How to make vanilla cupcakesbullet
7 Pulse Food How to prepare banku and okro stewbullet
8 Pulse Food How to make spicy roast chickpeasbullet
9 Pulse Food How to make hot cross bunsbullet
10 Pulse Food How to prepare fante fantebullet

Related Articles

Pulse Food How to make millet porridge
Pulse Food How to make creamy coconut porridge
Pulse Food How to fry goat meat
Pulse Food How to prepare florets stew
Pulse Food How to prepare mashed plantain
Pulse Foods How to make rock buns the Ghanaian way
Pulse Food How to prepare oxtail pepper soup
Pulse Foods 5 foods that cause bad breath you didn’t know of
Pulse Food How to prepare spaghetti squash
Weekend special How to prepare 'Asaana' (caramelized corn drink)

Top Videos

1 Food 101 Kooko ne Kontomire abomu - Food 101bullet
2 Meet the Ghanaian private chef who is cooking for all the big names...bullet
3 Tourism This park has only large penis monumentsbullet
4 Lifestyle 5 things Ghana brought to the worldbullet
5 Food 101 How To Prepare Fried Plantain And Beans Stew - Food 101bullet
6 Wonderful Countries The 15 Best Countries in the Worldbullet
7 X'mas Ways to add flavour to your rice this Christmasbullet
8 Travel 5 reasons to visit Accrabullet
9 Vacationing How to travel light for your Christmas vacationbullet
10 Travel reasons why you should visit Kumasibullet

Food & Travel

beef samosa
Pulse Food How to make beef samosa
How to prepare 'Ebun ebunu' (Kontomire soup)
Easter Recipes How to prepare 'Ebun ebunu' (Kontomire soup)
4 things you probably did not Know About Easter
Happy Easter 4 things you probably did not know about Easter
How to make
Pulse Foods How to make Ghanaian pancakes