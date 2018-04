news

Beef and potatoes are the main ingredients folded inside these wonderful deep fried samosas.

Chicken livers may be substituted for beef, if you choose. My friend from Bangladesh gave me this savory, spicy recipe.

Ingredients

large potatoes, peeled

1 cup frozen peas, thawed

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 bay leaf, crushed

2 large onions, finely chopped

1 pound ground beef

4 cloves garlic, crushed

1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger root

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

Method