Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How to make Ghanaian pancakes


Pulse Foods How to make Ghanaian pancakes

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way

  • Published:
How to make play

How to make Ghanaian pancakes
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Pancakes are known to be a popular breakfast treat and can also be eaten as amazing snacks. Spice them up with different toppings, which could be sweet and savoury like sugar, syrup, honey, lemon or berries. Or have them chocolatey filled with nutella. The meat lovers might consider a cheese and red pepper filling with ham on the side. Make Ghanaian pancakes in 5 easy steps using this recipe.

RECIPE NAME

How to make Ghanaian pancakes

COOKING TIME

10 min.

RECIPE TYPE

Main meal

CUISINE

Greek

COOKING METHOD

Frying

How to make play

How to make Ghanaian pancakes

 

READ ALSO:

How to prepare 'agbeli kaklo'

How to make crab cakes

How to prepare spicy fried yam

NUTRITION

Pancakes are made with flour which is full of carbohydrates. The body turns carbs into glucose which fuels the brain with energy keeping you active and smart all morning.

Pancakes are also a good source of minerals and vitamins. Adding fruits to your batter when making pancakes adds more nutrients to it. You can also opt to use whole wheat flour to make your pancakes healthier

READ ALSO: How to make Nutella pancakes

INGREDIENTS

  1. 200g All-purpose flour
  2.  4 large eggs
  3. 600ml full cream milk
  4.  50g granulated Sugar
  5. Pinch of salt
  6. Vegetable oil
  7. 100ml honey
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pulse Foods: How to prepare 'agbeli kaklo' Pulse Foods How to prepare 'agbeli kaklo'
Pulse Food: How to make crab cakes Pulse Food How to make crab cakes
Pulse Food: How to prepare spicy fried yam Pulse Food How to prepare spicy fried yam
Pulse Food: How to prepare waagashi tomato stew Pulse Food How to prepare waagashi tomato stew
Vacation Tips: 7 fun things you can do with family this Easter holidays Vacation Tips 7 fun things you can do with family this Easter holidays
Pulse Food: How to prepare 'Etɔ' (Mashed Plantain) Pulse Food How to prepare 'Etɔ' (Mashed Plantain)

Recommended Videos

Food 101: How To Properly Prepare Agbeli Kaklo Food 101 How To Properly Prepare Agbeli Kaklo
Food 101: You Definitely Need To Have A Bite Of Ghana's Nkate Cake Food 101 You Definitely Need To Have A Bite Of Ghana's Nkate Cake
Food 101: How To Prepare Cassava Dough Fufu And Okro Soup Food 101 How To Prepare Cassava Dough Fufu And Okro Soup



Top Articles

1 Pulse Food How to prepare 'Etɔ' (Mashed Plantain)bullet
2 Pulse Food How to prepare pork Jollof ricebullet
3 Pulse Foods 5 brain-boosting foods that make you smarterbullet
4 Pulse Food How to prepare 'Mpoto Mpoto' (Mashed cocoyam)bullet
5 Pulse Food How to prepare egg sauce yam pottagebullet
6 Pulse Food How to prepare light soup the Ghanaian waybullet
7 Pulse Food How to make millet porridgebullet
8 Pulse Food How to prepare vegetable frittersbullet
9 Food Tips 7 common foods that help you lose weightbullet
10 Weekend special How to prepare 'Asaana' (caramelized...bullet

Related Articles

Pulse Foods How to prepare 'agbeli kaklo'
Pulse Food How to make crab cakes
Pulse Food How to prepare spicy fried yam
Pulse Food How to prepare waagashi tomato stew
Vacation Tips 7 fun things you can do with family this Easter holidays
Pulse Food How to prepare 'Etɔ' (Mashed Plantain)
Pulse Food How to prepare vegetable fritters
Pulse Food How to prepare 'Mpoto Mpoto' (Mashed cocoyam)
Pulse Foods How to prepare 'agbeli kaklo'
Pulse Food How to make crab cakes

Top Videos

1 Tourism This park has only large penis monumentsbullet
2 Travel reasons why you should visit Kumasibullet
3 Meet the Ghanaian private chef who is cooking for all the big names...bullet
4 Travel 5 reasons to visit Accrabullet
5 Lifestyle 5 things Ghana brought to the worldbullet
6 Food 101 Kooko ne Kontomire abomu - Food 101bullet
7 Wonderful Countries The 15 Best Countries in the Worldbullet
8 Food 101 How To Prepare Fried Plantain And Beans Stew -...bullet
9 X'mas Ways to add flavour to your rice this Christmasbullet

Food & Travel

Coconut porridge
Pulse Food How to make creamy coconut porridge
How to prepare egg sauce the Ghanaian way
Pulse Food How to prepare egg sauce the Ghanaian way
Fufu and palm nut soup
Pulse Food How to prepare Ghanaian palm nut soup
Happy couple
Dating Tips 8 signs he doesn't want a serious relationship