How to make crab cakes

Ingredients

40g breadcrumbs

½ tsp mustard powder

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp white pepper

Pinch of nutmeg

Pinch of paprika

2 tbsp parsley, chopped

250g white crabmeat, in chunks

1 egg, beaten

Flour, to coat

Vegetable oil, to cook

Lemon wedges, to serve

Method

Put the breadcrumbs, mustard powder, seasoning, and parsley in a bowl and stir well to combine. Add the crab and stir gently to distribute, being careful not to break up the chunks.

Add the egg, a little at a time, until you have a firm mixture that you can form into cakes.

Divide into four, and shape into flat cakes. Put a little flour in a flat dish, season lightly and turn the fishcakes in it to coat. Chill for 30 minutes.

Coat the bottom of a frying pan with a shallow layer of oil and cook the crab cakes over a medium-high heat for about 4 minutes on each side, turning carefully, until crisp and golden. Serve immediately.