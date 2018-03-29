How to make crab cakes

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
40g breadcrumbs
½ tsp mustard powder
½ tsp salt
¼ tsp white pepper
Pinch of nutmeg
Pinch of paprika
2 tbsp parsley, chopped
250g white crabmeat, in chunks
1 egg, beaten
Flour, to coat
Vegetable oil, to cook
Lemon wedges, to serve
Put the breadcrumbs, mustard powder, seasoning, and parsley in a bowl and stir well to combine. Add the crab and stir gently to distribute, being careful not to break up the chunks.
Add the egg, a little at a time, until you have a firm mixture that you can form into cakes.
Divide into four, and shape into flat cakes. Put a little flour in a flat dish, season lightly and turn the fishcakes in it to coat. Chill for 30 minutes.
Coat the bottom of a frying pan with a shallow layer of oil and cook the crab cakes over a medium-high heat for about 4 minutes on each side, turning carefully, until crisp and golden. Serve immediately.