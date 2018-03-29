Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How to make crab cakes


Pulse Food How to make crab cakes

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published:
Crab cakes play

Crab cakes

(Food Network)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • Ingredients

40g breadcrumbs

½ tsp mustard powder

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp white pepper

Pinch of nutmeg

Pinch of paprika

2 tbsp parsley, chopped

250g white crabmeat, in chunks

1 egg, beaten

Flour, to coat

Vegetable oil, to cook

Lemon wedges, to serve

READ ALSO

How to prepare vegetable fritters

How to prepare egg sauce yam pottage

How to prepare Ghanaian palm nut soup

  • Method

Pulse Food How to prepare vegetable fritters

Put the breadcrumbs, mustard powder, seasoning, and parsley in a bowl and stir well to combine. Add the crab and stir gently to distribute, being careful not to break up the chunks.

 Add the egg, a little at a time, until you have a firm mixture that you can form into cakes.

Divide into four, and shape into flat cakes. Put a little flour in a flat dish, season lightly and turn the fishcakes in it to coat. Chill for 30 minutes.

Coat the bottom of a frying pan with a shallow layer of oil and cook the crab cakes over a medium-high heat for about 4 minutes on each side, turning carefully, until crisp and golden. Serve immediately.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pulse Food: How to prepare spicy fried yam Pulse Food How to prepare spicy fried yam
Pulse Food: How to prepare waagashi tomato stew Pulse Food How to prepare waagashi tomato stew
Vacation Tips: 7 fun things you can do with family this Easter holidays Vacation Tips 7 fun things you can do with family this Easter holidays
Pulse Food: How to prepare 'Etɔ' (Mashed Plantain) Pulse Food How to prepare 'Etɔ' (Mashed Plantain)
Pulse Food: How to prepare vegetable fritters Pulse Food How to prepare vegetable fritters
Pulse Food: How to prepare 'Mpoto Mpoto' (Mashed cocoyam) Pulse Food How to prepare 'Mpoto Mpoto' (Mashed cocoyam)

Recommended Videos

Food 101: How To Prepare Nkante-Konto Soup Food 101 How To Prepare Nkante-Konto Soup
Food 101: You Definitely Need To Have A Bite Of Ghana's Nkate Cake Food 101 You Definitely Need To Have A Bite Of Ghana's Nkate Cake
Food 101: How To Prepare Cassava Dough Fufu And Okro Soup Food 101 How To Prepare Cassava Dough Fufu And Okro Soup



Top Articles

1 Pulse Food How to prepare pork Jollof ricebullet
2 Pulse Food How to prepare 'Etɔ' (Mashed Plantain)bullet
3 Pulse Food How to prepare 'Mpoto Mpoto' (Mashed cocoyam)bullet
4 Pulse Foods 5 brain-boosting foods that make you smarterbullet
5 Pulse Food How to prepare egg sauce yam pottagebullet
6 Pulse Food How to make millet porridgebullet
7 Pulse Food How to prepare light soup the Ghanaian waybullet
8 Pulse Food How to prepare vegetable frittersbullet
9 Weekend special How to prepare 'Asaana' (caramelized...bullet
10 Pulse Food How to make creamy coconut porridgebullet

Related Articles

Pulse Food How to prepare spicy fried yam
Pulse Food How to prepare waagashi tomato stew
Pulse Food How to prepare 'Etɔ' (Mashed Plantain)
Pulse Food How to prepare vegetable fritters
Pulse Food How to prepare 'Mpoto Mpoto' (Mashed cocoyam)
Pulse Food How to prepare pork Jollof rice
Pulse Food How to make millet porridge

Top Videos

1 Lifestyle 5 things Ghana brought to the worldbullet
2 Tourism This park has only large penis monumentsbullet
3 Travel 5 reasons to visit Accrabullet
4 Meet the Ghanaian private chef who is cooking for all the big...bullet
5 Food 101 How To Prepare Fried Plantain And Beans Stew - Food 101bullet
6 Food 101 Kooko ne Kontomire abomu - Food 101bullet
7 Wonderful Countries The 15 Best Countries in the Worldbullet
8 Travel reasons why you should visit Kumasibullet

Food & Travel

How to prepare egg sauce the Ghanaian way
Pulse Food How to prepare egg sauce the Ghanaian way
Fufu and palm nut soup
Pulse Food How to prepare Ghanaian palm nut soup
Happy couple
Dating Tips 8 signs he doesn't want a serious relationship
Florets stew
Pulse Food How to prepare florets stew