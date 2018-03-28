How to prepare vegetable fritters

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

news

Ingredients

2 potatoes

1 carrot

1 onion, chopped

1/2 cup self-raising flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup chopped continental parsley

3 eggs, separated

2 tablespoons olive oil

READ ALSO

How to make millet porridge

How to make creamy coconut porridge

This is how to make Kaklo

Method

Peel potatoes and carrot. Grate into a bowl.

Add zucchini, onion, flour, salt, parsley and egg yolks into a bowl. Stir to combine.

Place egg whites into a bowl and beat until stiff peaks form.

Fold through the vegetable mixture.

Heat a large pan over medium heat. Add a little oil.

Add 1/3 cup of the mixture and cook for 5 minutes.

Turn and cook for a further 5-8 minutes and serve.