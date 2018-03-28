Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How to prepare vegetable fritters


Pulse Food How to prepare vegetable fritters

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Vegetable fritters play

Vegetable fritters

(Taste.com.au)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • Ingredients

2 potatoes

1 carrot

1 onion, chopped

1/2 cup self-raising flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup chopped continental parsley

3 eggs, separated

2 tablespoons olive oil

  • READ ALSO

How to make millet porridge

How to make creamy coconut porridge

This is how to make Kaklo

  • Method

Peel potatoes and carrot. Grate into a bowl.

Add zucchini, onion, flour, salt, parsley and egg yolks into a bowl. Stir to combine.

Place egg whites into a bowl and beat until stiff peaks form.

Fold through the vegetable mixture.

Heat a large pan over medium heat. Add a little oil.

Add 1/3 cup of the mixture and cook for 5 minutes.

Turn and cook for a further 5-8 minutes and serve.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pulse Food: How to prepare 'Etɔ' (Mashed Plantain) Pulse Food How to prepare 'Etɔ' (Mashed Plantain)
Pulse Food: How to prepare 'Mpoto Mpoto' (Mashed cocoyam) Pulse Food How to prepare 'Mpoto Mpoto' (Mashed cocoyam)
Pulse Food: How to prepare pork Jollof rice Pulse Food How to prepare pork Jollof rice
Pulse Food: How to make millet porridge Pulse Food How to make millet porridge
Pulse Food: How to make creamy coconut porridge Pulse Food How to make creamy coconut porridge
Pulse Food: How to prepare egg sauce yam pottage Pulse Food How to prepare egg sauce yam pottage

Recommended Videos

Food 101: How To Prepare Nkante-Konto Soup Food 101 How To Prepare Nkante-Konto Soup
Food 101: You Definitely Need To Have A Bite Of Ghana's Nkate Cake Food 101 You Definitely Need To Have A Bite Of Ghana's Nkate Cake
Food 101: How To Prepare Cassava Dough Fufu And Okro Soup Food 101 How To Prepare Cassava Dough Fufu And Okro Soup



Top Articles

1 Pulse Food How to prepare pork Jollof ricebullet
2 Pulse Food How to prepare 'Mpoto Mpoto' (Mashed cocoyam)bullet
3 Pulse Foods 5 brain-boosting foods that make you smarterbullet
4 Pulse Food How to prepare egg sauce yam pottagebullet
5 Pulse Food How to make creamy coconut porridgebullet
6 Weekend special How to prepare 'Asaana' (caramelized corn drink)bullet
7 DIY Recipes How to prepare Ghanaian vegetable stewbullet
8 Pulse Food How to make gingerbread browniesbullet
9 Food Tips 7 common foods that help you lose weightbullet
10 Mango The health benefits of this fruit are amazingbullet

Related Articles

Pulse Food How to prepare 'Mpoto Mpoto' (Mashed cocoyam)
Pulse Food How to prepare pork Jollof rice
Pulse Food How to make millet porridge
Pulse Food How to make creamy coconut porridge
Pulse Food How to prepare egg sauce yam pottage
Pulse Food How to prepare egg sauce the Ghanaian way
Pulse Food How to prepare Ghanaian palm nut soup
Dating Tips 8 signs he doesn't want a serious relationship
Weekend special How to prepare 'Asaana' (caramelized corn drink)
Pulse Food How to prepare florets stew

Top Videos

1 Lifestyle 5 things Ghana brought to the worldbullet
2 Meet the Ghanaian private chef who is cooking for all the big names...bullet
3 Wonderful Countries The 15 Best Countries in the Worldbullet
4 Tourism This park has only large penis monumentsbullet
5 Food 101 How To Prepare Fried Plantain And Beans Stew - Food 101bullet
6 Travel 5 reasons to visit Accrabullet
7 X'mas Ways to add flavour to your rice this Christmasbullet
8 Food 101 Kooko ne Kontomire abomu - Food 101bullet
9 Travel reasons why you should visit Kumasibullet

Food & Travel

How to prepare egg sauce the Ghanaian way
Pulse Food How to prepare egg sauce the Ghanaian way
Fufu and palm nut soup
Pulse Food How to prepare Ghanaian palm nut soup
Happy couple
Dating Tips 8 signs he doesn't want a serious relationship
Florets stew
Pulse Food How to prepare florets stew