How to prepare vegetable fritters

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
2 potatoes
1 carrot
1 onion, chopped
1/2 cup self-raising flour
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup chopped continental parsley
3 eggs, separated
2 tablespoons olive oil
Peel potatoes and carrot. Grate into a bowl.
Add zucchini, onion, flour, salt, parsley and egg yolks into a bowl. Stir to combine.
Place egg whites into a bowl and beat until stiff peaks form.
Fold through the vegetable mixture.
Heat a large pan over medium heat. Add a little oil.
Add 1/3 cup of the mixture and cook for 5 minutes.
Turn and cook for a further 5-8 minutes and serve.