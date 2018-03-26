How to make creamy coconut porridge

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
½ cup (50g) of oats
1 cup (200ml) of water
3 tablespoons (45ml) of coconut milk
1 teaspoon of almond butter
How to make gingerbread brownies
Start by adding the oats, water, and coconut milk in a saucepan and allow it to heat for about 5 minutes, or until bubbly.
Add the coconut milk, almond butter, coconut oil and let them dissolve completely while frequently stirring with a spoon.
Once it's all mixed, pour it into a bowl and add your favorite toppings.