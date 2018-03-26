Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How to make creamy coconut porridge


Pulse Food How to make creamy coconut porridge

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published:
Coconut porridge play

Coconut porridge

(Heavenlynn Healthy)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • Ingredients

½ cup (50g) of oats

1 cup (200ml) of water

3 tablespoons (45ml) of coconut milk

1 teaspoon of almond butter

  • READ ALSO

This is how to make Kaklo

How to make sugared peanuts

 How to make gingerbread brownies

  • Method

Start by adding the oats, water, and coconut milk in a saucepan and allow it to heat for about 5 minutes, or until bubbly.

Add the coconut milk, almond butter, coconut oil and let them dissolve completely while frequently stirring with a spoon.

Once it's all mixed, pour it into a bowl and add your favorite toppings.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pulse Food: How to prepare egg sauce yam pottage Pulse Food How to prepare egg sauce yam pottage
Pulse Food: How to prepare egg sauce the Ghanaian way Pulse Food How to prepare egg sauce the Ghanaian way
Pulse Food: How to prepare Ghanaian palm nut soup Pulse Food How to prepare Ghanaian palm nut soup
Weekend special: How to prepare 'Asaana' (caramelized corn drink) Weekend special How to prepare 'Asaana' (caramelized corn drink)
Dating Tips: 8 signs he doesn't want a serious relationship Dating Tips 8 signs he doesn't want a serious relationship
Pulse Food: How to prepare florets stew Pulse Food How to prepare florets stew

Recommended Videos

Food 101: How To Properly Prepare Agbeli Kaklo Food 101 How To Properly Prepare Agbeli Kaklo
Food 101: You Definitely Need To Have A Bite Of Ghana's Nkate Cake Food 101 You Definitely Need To Have A Bite Of Ghana's Nkate Cake
Food 101: How To Properly Prepare Ntsi Tsiin Food 101 How To Properly Prepare Ntsi Tsiin



Top Articles

1 Weekend special How to prepare 'Asaana' (caramelized corn drink)bullet
2 Pulse Food How to prepare Ghanaian palm nut soupbullet
3 Pulse Food How to prepare light soup the Ghanaian waybullet
4 Pulse Food How to make gingerbread browniesbullet
5 Dating Tips 8 signs he doesn't want a serious relationshipbullet
6 Pulse Foods 5 brain-boosting foods that make you smarterbullet
7 Pulse List 5 mysterious locations around the worldbullet
8 Pulse Food How to prepare banku and okro stewbullet
9 Mango The health benefits of this fruit are amazingbullet
10 Food Tips 7 common foods that help you lose weightbullet

Related Articles

Pulse Food How to prepare egg sauce yam pottage
Pulse Food How to prepare egg sauce the Ghanaian way
Pulse Food How to prepare Ghanaian palm nut soup
Dating Tips 8 signs he doesn't want a serious relationship
Weekend special How to prepare 'Asaana' (caramelized corn drink)
Pulse Food How to prepare florets stew
Pulse Food How to make gingerbread brownies
Pulse Food How to prepare peanut butter soup this weekend
Pulse Food How to prepare Tuo Zaafi and Ayoyo soup
Pulse Food This is how to make Kaklo

Top Videos

1 Lifestyle 5 things Ghana brought to the worldbullet
2 Tourism This park has only large penis monumentsbullet
3 Travel 5 reasons to visit Accrabullet
4 Meet the Ghanaian private chef who is cooking for all the big...bullet
5 Travel reasons why you should visit Kumasibullet
6 Food 101 How To Prepare Fried Plantain And Beans Stew - Food 101bullet
7 Food 101 Kooko ne Kontomire abomu - Food 101bullet
8 Wonderful Countries The 15 Best Countries in the Worldbullet
9 Vacationing How to travel light for your Christmas vacationbullet
10 X'mas Ways to add flavour to your rice this Christmasbullet

Food & Travel

Peanut butter soup
Pulse Food How to prepare peanut butter soup this weekend
How to make Tuo Zaafi and Ayoyo soup
Pulse Food How to prepare Tuo Zaafi and Ayoyo soup
Jackie Appiah and John Dumelo
Vacation Goals 7 Ghanaian celebrities who love travelling
This is how to make Kaklo
Pulse Food This is how to make Kaklo