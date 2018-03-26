How to make creamy coconut porridge

news

Ingredients

½ cup (50g) of oats

1 cup (200ml) of water

3 tablespoons (45ml) of coconut milk

1 teaspoon of almond butter

READ ALSO

This is how to make Kaklo

How to make sugared peanuts

How to make gingerbread brownies

Method

Start by adding the oats, water, and coconut milk in a saucepan and allow it to heat for about 5 minutes, or until bubbly.

Add the coconut milk, almond butter, coconut oil and let them dissolve completely while frequently stirring with a spoon.

Once it's all mixed, pour it into a bowl and add your favorite toppings.