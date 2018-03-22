How to make sugared peanuts

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ingredients

5 cups unsalted peanuts

1 cup sugar

1 cup water

1/4 teaspoon salt

Method

In a large heavy saucepan, combine the peanuts, sugar, and water. Bring to a boil; cook until syrup has evaporated, about 10 minutes.

Spread peanuts in a single layer in a greased 15x10x1-in. baking pan; sprinkle with salt.

Bake at 300° for 30-35 minutes or until dry and lightly browned.

Cool completely. Store in an airtight container.