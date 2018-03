news

Koose is a very popular Ghanian breakfast meal. It's a traditional meal prevalent in the Northern part of Ghana. Today, show you how to make Koose at home.

Ingredients:

2 cups of beans

Onion

Scotch bonnet

Cube seasoning

Salt

Egg (Optional)

Method: