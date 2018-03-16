How to prepare Ghanaian hot pepper sauce and boiled yam

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
Scotch bonnet/habanero
Onion
Medium bell pepper
Spices
Olive oil
Garlic
Salt to taste
How to prepare crispy homemade chicken
How to prepare shredded beef sauce at home
How to prepare boiled potatoes with egg stew
Use asanka to grind scotch bonnet, onions, bell pepper, garlic.
Heat oil in a wok over medium heat.
Add grated onions and saute for 3 minutes.
All blended vegetables, stirring occasionally for 3 - 5 minutes.
Add spices and salt to taste.
Simmer for 2 - 5 minutes.
Cut into cubes, wash twice and boil with enough water. Add salt.
When yam is soft, pour water and transfer to plate.
Serve yam with hot pepper sauce