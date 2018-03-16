Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How to prepare Ghanaian hot pepper sauce and boiled yam


Pulse Food How to prepare Ghanaian hot pepper sauce and boiled yam

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  Published: , Refreshed:
Hot pepper sauce and boiled yam play

Hot pepper sauce and boiled yam

(Waakye leaf)
  • Ingredients

Scotch bonnet/habanero

Onion

Medium bell pepper

Spices

Olive oil

Garlic

Salt to taste

  • Method

Use asanka to grind scotch bonnet, onions, bell pepper, garlic.

Heat oil in a wok over medium heat.

Add grated onions and saute for 3 minutes.

All blended vegetables, stirring occasionally for 3 - 5 minutes.

Add spices and salt to taste.

Simmer for 2 - 5 minutes.

Cut into cubes, wash twice and boil with enough water. Add salt.

When yam is soft, pour water and transfer to plate.

Serve yam with hot pepper sauce

