How to prepare Ghanaian hot pepper sauce and boiled yam

Ingredients

Scotch bonnet/habanero

Onion

Medium bell pepper

Spices

Olive oil

Garlic

Salt to taste

Method

Use asanka to grind scotch bonnet, onions, bell pepper, garlic.

Heat oil in a wok over medium heat.

Add grated onions and saute for 3 minutes.

All blended vegetables, stirring occasionally for 3 - 5 minutes.

Add spices and salt to taste.

Simmer for 2 - 5 minutes.

Cut into cubes, wash twice and boil with enough water. Add salt.

When yam is soft, pour water and transfer to plate.

Serve yam with hot pepper sauce