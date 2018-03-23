Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How to make gingerbread brownies


Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way

(taste.com.au)
  • Ingredients

250g unsalted butter, chopped

300g dark chocolate, chopped

4 eggs

1 1/3 firmly packed cups (330g) brown sugar

1 1/3 cups (200g) plain flour, sifted

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp ground ginger

1/2 tsp ground nutmeg

1/3 cup (35g) cocoa, sifted

Icing sugar, to dust

  • Method

Preheat the oven to 170C. Grease and line a 20cm square cake pan.

Melt butter and 200g chocolate in a heatproof bowl set over a pan of simmering water stirring until smooth. Set aside to cool slightly.

Add eggs, 1 at a time, to the chocolate mixture, beating well after each addition until combined. Add sugar, flour, baking powder and spices, then fold in the cocoa.

Spread batter into the pan and bake for 25 minutes or until just set. Cool in the pan, then turn out and cut into squares.

Meanwhile, melt the remaining 100g chocolate and allow to cool slightly.

To serve, dust brownies with icing sugar, then drizzle over melted chocolate.

Source:taste.com.au

