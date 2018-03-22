This is how to make Kaklo

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!



Craving for some hot Kaklo? Let us show you how to this tasty Ghanaian meal make it at home.

Ingredients:

3 over ripened plantains

½ a cup of flour

Puréed Onions

1 teaspoon of ginger

1/2 teaspoon of salt

Chili peppers

Minced garlic

Groundnut paste

Method:

Add plantains to a bowl and mash.

Add puree onions, pepper, and ginger, to plantains and mix.

Add flour and mix evenly

Using a scoop, take desired quantity into the frying pan.

Cook each side for 3-5 minutes, ensuring that it cooks evenly.