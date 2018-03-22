Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

This is how to make Kaklo


Pulse Food This is how to make Kaklo

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published:
This is how to make Kaklo play

Kaklo
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Craving for some hot Kaklo? Let us show you how to this tasty Ghanaian meal make it at home.

Ingredients:

3 over ripened plantains

½ a cup of flour

Puréed Onions

1 teaspoon of ginger

1/2 teaspoon of salt

Chili peppers

Minced garlic

Groundnut paste

This is how to make Kaklo play

Kaklo

 

READ ALSO:

How to prepared peppered fish

How to make sugared peanuts

How to prepare spaghetti squash

Method:

Add plantains to a bowl and mash.

Add puree onions, pepper, and ginger, to plantains and mix.

Add flour and mix evenly

Using a scoop, take desired quantity into the frying pan.

Cook each side for 3-5 minutes, ensuring that it cooks evenly.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pulse Food: How to prepared peppered fish Pulse Food How to prepared peppered fish
Pulse Food: How to make sugared peanuts Pulse Food How to make sugared peanuts
Pulse Foods: 5 foods that cause bad breath you didn’t know of Pulse Foods 5 foods that cause bad breath you didn’t know of
Pulse List: 5 mysterious locations around the world Pulse List 5 mysterious locations around the world
Mango: The health benefits of this fruit are amazing Mango The health benefits of this fruit are amazing
DIY: This coconut rice recipe is dinner goals DIY This coconut rice recipe is dinner goals

Recommended Videos

Food 101: You Definitely Need To Have A Bite Of Ghana's Nkate Cake Food 101 You Definitely Need To Have A Bite Of Ghana's Nkate Cake
Food 101: How To Prepare Cassava Dough Fufu And Okro Soup Food 101 How To Prepare Cassava Dough Fufu And Okro Soup
Food 101: How To Properly Prepare Ntsi Tsiin Food 101 How To Properly Prepare Ntsi Tsiin



Top Articles

1 Height Maximizer 5 healthy foods that would make you grow tallerbullet
2 Pulse Food How to fry goat meatbullet
3 Pulse Food How to prepare mixed peppers stewbullet
4 Pulse Foods 5 brain-boosting foods that make you smarterbullet
5 Pulse Food 7 tasty Ghanaian breakfast meals that make your day...bullet
6 Food Tips 7 common foods that help you lose weightbullet
7 Pulse Food How to prepare vegetable samosabullet
8 Pulse Food Check out this 'Nkosua ne Meko' branding that...bullet
9 Pulse Food How to prepare banku and okro stewbullet
10 Pulse Food How to prepare light soup the Ghanaian waybullet

Top Videos

1 Lifestyle 5 things Ghana brought to the worldbullet
2 Tourism This park has only large penis monumentsbullet
3 Travel 5 reasons to visit Accrabullet
4 Food 101 How To Prepare Fried Plantain And Beans Stew - Food 101bullet
5 Wonderful Countries The 15 Best Countries in the Worldbullet
6 Travel reasons why you should visit Kumasibullet
7 Food 101 Kooko ne Kontomire abomu - Food 101bullet
8 X'mas Ways to add flavour to your rice this Christmasbullet
9 Meet the Ghanaian private chef who is cooking for all...bullet
10 Getaway Places in Ghana to spend the Christmas holidaysbullet

Food & Travel

How to prepare spaghetti squash
Pulse Food How to prepare spaghetti squash
Bitterleaf egusi soup and pounded yam
Pulse Food How to prepare bitterleaf egusi soup
Oxtail soup
Pulse Food How to prepare oxtail pepper soup
Assorted beans stew
Pulse Food How to prepare assorted beans stew