This is how to make Kaklo

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
3 over ripened plantains
½ a cup of flour
Puréed Onions
1 teaspoon of ginger
1/2 teaspoon of salt
Chili peppers
Minced garlic
Groundnut paste
Add plantains to a bowl and mash.
Add puree onions, pepper, and ginger, to plantains and mix.
Add flour and mix evenly
Using a scoop, take desired quantity into the frying pan.
Cook each side for 3-5 minutes, ensuring that it cooks evenly.